Senate postpones debate on CBN cash withdrawal limit

THE Senate has postponed the debate on the cash withdrawal policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) till Wednesday, December 14.

The development was due to absence of the Chairman of the Committee on Banking and Finance, Senator Uba Sani, who is away attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally in Kaduna.

A member of the committee and Senator representing Ekiti North, Olubunmi Adetunmbi, while speaking on Tuesday, December 13, assured the Senate that the report on the CBN withdrawal policy is ready.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan, pointed out that that the committee was mandated to look into the CBN policy because of concerns expressed by Nigerians.

“We decided that we have an engagement with CBN so that we are able to hear from the horse’s mouth, and then go ahead and debate it or take whatever appropriate action we may need to take.

“And you know that our chairman of banking is the gubernatorial candidate of Kaduna State. And naturally, we shouldn’t expect him to be here at this time, because he needs to be there. But we also felt that we should hear from him.”

Lawan noted that the report will be presented during plenary on Wednesday.

He further explained that the chairman of the committee had informed him that the report is ready.