35 C
Abuja
35 C
Abuja

Naira redesign: CBN imposes limit to cash withdrawals in banks

Business and Economy
Harrison Edeh
Emefiele Godwin
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

Approximately a week to the commencement of the circulation of the newly redesigned naira notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a new policy that mandates banks and other financial institutions to ensure that over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities do not exceed N100,000 and N500,000, respectively, per week.

The revised cash withdrawal limits are contained in a circular the CBN issued today, with the apex bank stating the policy would take effect nationwide from January 9, 2023.

Although the CBN was silent on its intention on the new policy, informed analysts believe it may not be unconnected with the naira redesign policy, which the CBN initiated to check unregulated circulation of over 80 per cent funds in circulation.

“This policy is part of strategy to check unregulated circulation of currency in the country,” an economist, Kingsley Obiakor, told The ICIR.

According to the policy, the maximum cash withdrawal via an automated teller machine (ATM) shall be restricted to N100,000 subject to a maximum of N20,000 cash withdrawal per day. It further restricts point of sales (POS) withdrawal to N20,000 daily.

The policy states that only denominations of N200 and below shall be loaded in ATMs.

The new policy, according to the CBN, encourages customers to use alternative channels like internet banking, mobile banking app and the eNaira for financial transactions.

- Advertisement -

After the policy takes effect, all cash withdrawals in excess of the stated limits for individuals and corporate entities will attract processing fees of 5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

 

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Police arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue victims in Nasarawa

THE Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued...
Politics and Governance

Labour Party accuses APC of sponsoring violence against its members in Lagos

THE Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has accused the All Progressives...
News

Nigeria, Morocco, five West African nations collaborate on gas project execution

THE Nigerian and Moroccan governments have teamed up with five West African countries to...
National News

2023: APC campaign council faults Peter Obi’s manifesto

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has faulted the manifesto of Labour...
News

Nigerians in the Diaspora ask court to stop 2023 general elections

SOME Nigerians in the Diaspora have asked an Abuja Federal High Court to stop...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue victims in Nasarawa

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.