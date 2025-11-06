Senator Natasha versus Akpabio: Are Nigerians in for part two?

WITH the recent return of the Senator representing Kogi Central in the red chamber, many political watchers and, indeed Nigerians, thought the dust had finally settled in the political feud between the embattled senator and Senate President Godswill Akpabio. However, recent events have indicated that the part two of the unfolding drama may have begun.

Tensions between the duo appeared to have eased when Akpoti-Uduaghan extended an invitation to Akpabio to attend a project commissioning in her senatorial district.

The invitation, which was conveyed in a personally signed letter by Akpoti-Uduaghan and read during plenary by Akpabio reads: “In marking my second-year anniversary as serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to invite fellow distinguished senators to join me for projects commissioning in Kogi State.”

Apparently pleased with the invitation , Akpabio, after reading the letter, rejoiced with the Kogi lawmaker, saying: “Congratulations in advance.”

Upon resuming her duties on September 24, Akpoti-Uduaghan had been seen engaging with Akpabio during plenary sessions, including contributing to proceedings as additional prayers on the Criminal Code Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025. However, her invitation was seen as significantly marking the most direct step toward replacing recrimination with reconciliation.

Although many observers saw the invitation as signalling a thaw in relations between the two, unfolding events have indicated that a part two of the drama may have reignited.

Passport seizure

In the latest part of the ensuing feud, Akpoti-Uduaghan, accused Akpabio of instructing security officials to withhold her international passport and prevent her from travelling abroad.

A video shared on Tuesday, November 4, saw the lawmaker expressing frustration as she confronted immigration officials whom she said refused to release her passport.

“I have just completed celebration of my second year in office. I decided to take a week off. So, I am at the airport here, and my passport has been withheld again,” she said in the video.

According to the embattled senator, the last time this happened, the officer in charge said that the Senate President instructed them to withhold her passport and prevent her from traveling because: “Each time I travel out of the country, I smear its image by granting interviews to international media.”

Describing the repeated seizure of her passport as harassment and a violation of her fundamental rights to freedom of movement, and vowing to seek legal redress, Akpoti-Uduaghan told Akpabio, “You have no right to withhold my passport. You have no right to deny me exit and entrance into my country. I have not committed any offense and this must stop.”

She added that although there were two ongoing cases in court against her by Akpabio, President Bola Tinubu had directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to withdraw them after allegedly acknowledging they were politically motivated.

Reactions

The Action Collective, a pro-democracy advocacy group described the reported passport seizure incident as “unwarranted, illegal, and a gross embarrassment to the image of the country.”

The National Coordinator of Action Collective, Teddy Onyejuwe, said the action by the Immigration officers was not only an affront to the senator’s fundamental human rights but also a deliberate attempt to humiliate a public servant who has remained law-abiding and cooperative with all judicial processes involving her.

However, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said the episode involving the senator was a normal screening process that didn’t take long.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NIS, Akinsola Akinsobi told the press that, “there was no order or instruction from anyone. It was a routine check , and she has been allowed to travel. It’s a standard procedure applied to all traveler and nothing unusual occurred. He dismissed the claim that the directive came from the Senate President, describing it as baseless.

Background to part one of the feud

The conflict between the two lawmakers’ dates back to December 2023 when Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances towards her. The situation escalated in February 2025, leading to her suspension.

On December 8, 2023 Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Senate President Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her, prompting her to file a formal petition with the Senate Ethics Committee.

On February 20, 2025, tensions escalated when her assigned seat was reassigned without notice, leading to a heated confrontation with Akpabio and on March 6, 2025, the Senate voted to suspend her for six months, citing gross misconduct and unruly behaviour.

Although the Kogi senator, on had on Wednesday, March 5, submitted an official petition regarding the sexual harassment and abuse of office by Akpabio, the Ethics Committee threw out the petition, citing key procedural oversights that allegedly undermined the petition’s legitimacy.

She resubmitted the petition but shortly thereafter, she was suspended for six months despite an interim order from a Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the Senate from investigating her recent actions. The court, presided over by Obiora Egwuatu, had on March 5 issued an injunction stopping the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from proceeding with its probe. The ruling followed an ex parte application filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team.

On March 11, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan petitioned the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York, alleging unlawful suspension and injustice.

Many condemned the Senate’s actions as politically motivated and an attempt to silence her. Others criticised the Senate’s handling of the situation, arguing that it reinforces a culture of impunity and allows powerful politicians to evade justice.

Civil society groups, human rights organisations, and women’s rights advocates expressed solidarity with Akpoti-Uduaghen, using hashtags like #JusticeForNatasha and #WeAreAllNatasha to demand accountability.

However, the Senate went ahead with the investigation and, based on the committee’s findings presented by Neda Imasuen, voted to suspend the Kogi Central lawmaker for violating Senate rules.

The suspended senator was later arraigned before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, over defamation. The Attorney General of the Federation, in three criminal charges, accused Akpoti-Uduaghan, the sole defendant, of making defamatory statements against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a live television broadcast.

The charge, which, the lawmaker denied, lists the Akpabio and the former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as nominal complainants, alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed Bello had conspired with Akpabio to orchestrate her assassination outside Abuja, disguising it as a mob or local attack.

The development came as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) slammed the Federal Government, asking that the criminal defamation lawsuit against the suspended senator be dropped immediately, while describing it as “bogus criminal defamation”

In a statement on its X handle, SERAP said “This case makes a mockery of justice and strikes a grave blow to freedom of expression and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

However, a civil society group, Centre for Justice and Institutional Integrity (CJII), commended the arraignment, emphasising that truth must prevail over theatrics in a society governed by laws, and that justice should outweigh publicity stunts.

According to the CJII, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s accusations were not being supported by any credible evidence, and her actions were aimed at damaging reputations for political gain.

Notice of return and the senate reaction

The ICIR reports that after completing her six-month suspension the Kogi state senator’s lawyer, Victor Giwa, had disclosed that the senator, then on vacation in London, had already made plans to resume plenary alongside her colleagues when the Senate reconvened on Tuesday, September 23.

However, signs indicating that it was not yet Uhuru for the Senator emerged when the acting clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, made this known in a letter released on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, following the Senator’s notice of resumption on September 4, 2025.

In the letter, the Senate insisted that no administrative action could take place until the Appeal Court’s verdict.

Mild drama

Shortly after her resumption, a mild drama unfolded in the Senate when Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan engaged in a brief exchange during deliberations on the Criminal Code Amendment Bill, which seeks to impose stiffer penalties for aiding or procuring abortions in Nigeria.

The bill, earlier passed by the House of Representatives and presented for concurrence by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, proposes to increase the punishment for anyone supplying drugs or instruments to facilitate abortions from three years to ten years’ imprisonment without an option of fine.

According to the sponsor, the amendment aims to update Nigeria’s Criminal Code Act in line with “contemporary social, moral, and medical realities.”

However, debate on the bill soon became heated as senators expressed divergent views on what constitutes an “unlawful abortion.”

Following the heated exchanges, Akpabio intervened, ruling that the bill be stepped down and referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters for further review and recommendations within two weeks.

Akpoti-Uduaghan then sought recognition to make a contribution, appealing to the presiding officer, saying, “Senate President, please may I speak? I am a woman, and abortion has to do with women. It is very important, sir.”

Akpabio, however, declined her request maintaining that the matter had been suspended “in totality.” This was followed by Senator Adams Oshiomhole who raised a point of order, arguing that reopening the discussion after the gavel had fallen would violate Senate standing rules.

“If you grant this exemption to Senator Natasha, then you must extend it to everyone else,” Oshiomhole said, adding: “The rules should be applied uniformly, as you have already done.”

Akpabio upheld Oshiomhole’s position citing Rule 52 (Subsection 6) of the Senate Standing Orders, which bars reconsideration of any matter that has been concluded.“I rule Senator Natasha out of order,” Akpabio declared.

As the second phase of the drama unfolds, Nigerians are left wondering if this is just a continuation of the ongoing power struggle or a new chapter in the Natasha-Akpabio saga.

The feud has again attracted concerns among Nigerians, with many saying it is a reflection of the systemic challenges female politicians face in the country. Political watchers say it’s likely that more developments will emerge, keeping the feud in the spotlight.

For now, the situation remains fluid, with Senator Natasha vowing to pursue legal action and Akpabio denying allegations. Observers say the outcome may have significant implications for Nigerian politics and the treatment of female lawmakers.