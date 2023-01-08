32.1 C
Abuja

SERAP urges FG, NERC to rescind electricity tariff hike, threatens lawsuit

News
Ijeoma OPARA
SERAP
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the increase in electricity tariff, which took effect in December 2022.

In a letter dated January 7, 2023, Deputy Director, SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, noted that the increase in tariff was unlawful and would worsen financial challenges for Nigerians.

Oluwadare stated, “The increase in electricity tariff would exacerbate the extreme poverty across the country, and undermine the ability of millions of Nigerians to satisfy basic human needs.

“The increase in electricity tariff failed to follow due process. It is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], the Electric Power Sector Reform Act and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

Describing the increase as unjust and unreasonable, the organisation pointed out that millions of Nigerians still live without electricity, despite continuous investment in the power sector.

SERAP, therefore, urged the president to direct the Minister of Power Goddy Jedy-Agba, and Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) James Monoh to reverse the tariff increase and investigate the spending of funds invested by the government into the sector.

The organisation also threatened a legal action within seven days if recommendations in the letter were not considered by the president, adding that access to affordable electricity was paramount to improving the economic challenges plaguing the country.

- Advertisement -

“The increase is unjustified, especially given the unreliable, inefficient and poor quality of electricity in the country. Rather than providing electricity discounts to poor Nigerians, successive governments continue to give bailouts to electricity companies.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal action to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest,” SERAP stated.

Although the NERC and the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria are yet to release official information regarding the tariff increase, residents across Nigeria have noticed a rise in electricity rates in December.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Emeka Ezeh said the organisation had effected a 13 per cent review on tariffs, following an approval by the NERC.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Factcheck

2023 polls: Seven ways to avoid election misinformation

THE impact of information disorder has begun to play out in the build-up to...
Conflict and Security

Edo police confirm attack on train station, many abducted 

THE Edo State police command said suspected gunmen have attacked the Igueben station in...
Diaspora News

UK police arrest African man targeting underage girl for sex

A VIDEO showing the arrest of a man of African descent accused of grooming...
News

NSCDC resolved more than 500 farmers/herders disputes through ADR – spokesperson

THE Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said...
2023 Inview

2023: Things to watch out for in South-West

SEVERAL issues ranging from insecurity and post-election crises are some of the things to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023 polls: Seven ways to avoid election misinformation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.