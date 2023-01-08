SERAP urges FG, NERC to rescind electricity tariff hike, threatens lawsuit

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the increase in electricity tariff, which took effect in December 2022.

In a letter dated January 7, 2023, Deputy Director, SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, noted that the increase in tariff was unlawful and would worsen financial challenges for Nigerians.

Oluwadare stated, “The increase in electricity tariff would exacerbate the extreme poverty across the country, and undermine the ability of millions of Nigerians to satisfy basic human needs.

“The increase in electricity tariff failed to follow due process. It is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], the Electric Power Sector Reform Act and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

Describing the increase as unjust and unreasonable, the organisation pointed out that millions of Nigerians still live without electricity, despite continuous investment in the power sector.

SERAP, therefore, urged the president to direct the Minister of Power Goddy Jedy-Agba, and Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) James Monoh to reverse the tariff increase and investigate the spending of funds invested by the government into the sector.

The organisation also threatened a legal action within seven days if recommendations in the letter were not considered by the president, adding that access to affordable electricity was paramount to improving the economic challenges plaguing the country.

“The increase is unjustified, especially given the unreliable, inefficient and poor quality of electricity in the country. Rather than providing electricity discounts to poor Nigerians, successive governments continue to give bailouts to electricity companies.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal action to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest,” SERAP stated.

Although the NERC and the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria are yet to release official information regarding the tariff increase, residents across Nigeria have noticed a rise in electricity rates in December.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Emeka Ezeh said the organisation had effected a 13 per cent review on tariffs, following an approval by the NERC.