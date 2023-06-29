Service chiefs: DHQ orders senior officers to resign before July 3

THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has ordered military officers who are superior in rank to the newly appointed service chiefs to resign voluntarily before July 3.

A memo issued on Monday, June 26, from the military headquarters and signed on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff by Major General Y Yahaya said the directive was aimed at preserving and upholding the tenets of the military profession, which is based on hierarchy.

By military tradition, officers cannot take orders from their juniors and with the appointment of service chiefs, those who are superior to them in rank are to leave the service.

The new Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa is a member of 38 Regular Course, likewise the other military service chiefs – Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal, Hassan Abubakar.

The memo read: “It would be recalled that the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed new CDS and Service Chiefs on June 19, 2023. In order to preserve and uphold the tenets of the military profession which values hierarchy and service discipline, it is important that all officers whose officer cadet courses run seniority above that of the current Service Chiefs disengage from the Service.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

“Consequently, I am directed to respectfully request Service Chiefs to direct all officers with seniority on commission above that of NDA Regular Course 39 to submit their applications for voluntary retirement from Service with immediate effect. I am to add that affected officers are to submit their applications to their respective Service Headquarters not later than Monday, July 3, 2023.”

The ICIR earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu fired the old service chiefs, comprising Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao; Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya, on June 19.

The President also sacked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali, a retired colonel.

Tinubu appointed immediate replacements for the sacked officers, according to a statement signed by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.