Sexual harassment persists at BUK despite strict policy

FEMALE students in the famous Bayero University Kano have admitted being aware of a strict sexual harassment policy but resisted commenting, saying they feared being rusticated. This investigation reveals that sexual harrassment has not abated at the institution despite the existence of a strict policy against such practice.

When the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced the release of the 2025 results, Amina* (Not real name) said she was filled with joy because it was her chance to finally return to the classroom after her education was cut short at Bayero University, Kano, (BUK).

Amina was only 19 when she first walked the corridors of BUK in 2021, after gaining admission into the Faculty of Education, Department of Special Education (changed to protect survivor). Although she had always wanted to be a lawyer, her ordeal began in the second semester of her second year when some course mates informed her that a lecturer (name withheld to protect the survivor) had given a test shortly after the mid-semester break, at a time when she had not yet resumed.

“I requested his number from the class representative, and I called him to request a makeup test,” she said, recounting her experience in Hausa, the predominant language spoken in Northern Nigeria.

The former student remembered how the lecturer politely agreed to give her the test when she told him she was coming back to school that Friday.

“It was on a Wednesday when I called him, and I noticed he chatted with me that evening on WhatsApp and kept calling and texting on WhatsApp before Friday,” she recalled.

Amina recalled that the lecturer called her just some minutes after she arrived in school and scheduled the test for the next day, being Saturday, at 3 p.m.

“I asked why Saturday because it was a weekend and asked if it could be on a weekday, but he said if I don’t come for it on Saturday, he would not fix the test again,” Amina recalled.

Although she chose to sit on a chair near the door of his office when she went for the test, he insisted she sit in the one directly in front of his desk.

“I wore a long plain abaya gown ( a long, loose-fitting, rope like garment that covers the entire body, except for the face, hands and feet), a veil, and a cap,” Amina said, asking Oga Lecturer if her dressing was not decent enough. “His office is in a quiet, dim corner of the faculty, and I arrived at there before 3 p.m., but some male students in his office and he allowed me to enter when they left.

“I waited for him to begin the test, but he seemed more interested in discussing unrelated matters. Later, he stepped out for the Asr prayer and locked me inside his office,” she added.

She said she maintained her cool despite how scared she was, because she did not want anything to jeopardise her chances of graduating with good grades, noting that it would affect her widowed mother who has struggled to pay her education.

“The moment he came back into the office, he demanded my phone. When I tried to leave out of fear, he blocked the doorway, locked it, pushed me to the floor and tore my gown,” she recounted.

Amina said she pleaded with him not to violate her and mentioned that she was menstruating. Hearing what she said, he repeatedly pressed himself between her breasts until he ejaculated.

“He grabbed a rag hanging on his desk, wiped himself and my chest, then leaned close to my ear and warned, ‘If you dare tell anyone, I will hunt you down.”

Amina said she felt too ashamed to talk about the terrible ordeal she went through, because in that part of the country, society blames and shames the woman for it.

“I heard that most lecturers are involved, so I didn’t want to risk reporting to a lecturer who is also involved and end up creating more problems for myself” she added.

Amina’s experience reflects a 2024 survey by Alliances for Africa (AFA) and the Committee of Gender Directors in Nigerian Universities (CGDNU) which reported that 63 per cent of female students across 12 universities, including BUK, had experienced sexual harassment, a crisis thriving unchecked and eroding trust in Nigeria’s educational institutions.

Findings across over 20 Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education by Premium Times report in 2024 also revealed that BUK and other tertiary institutions in the country have either scanty or no policy documents on sexual harassment.

According to the report, BUK has a detailed policy but hardly implements.

BUK has a strict policy

BUK, one of Nigeria’s foremost institutions, located in Kano, the capital of Kano State in Northern Nigeria, prides itself as having one of country’s most comprehensive sexual harassment policies. The document, published on its website, declares zero tolerance, sets out penalties, and promises prompt action.

While BUK’s sexual harassment policy promises a prompt and effective response to all reports with appropriate action taken, accounts from survivors and students paint a different picture of widespread fear to speak out on the issue.

“Sexual assault and sexual harassment can therefore be viewed as an outright violation of human dignity. Regulations of the Bayero University, Kano provides that disciplinary action may be taken against a member of staff or student on grounds of misconduct,” a part of the sexual harassment policy states.

However, female students who spoke with Oga Lecturer during field visits on campus admitted awareness of the school sexual harassment policy but resisted commenting on it, saying they feared being rusticated.

“My school has zero tolerance for sexual harassment, but I could be rusticated. I will be if I speak to you,” one student tells Oga Lecturer. When assured that her identity will not be revealed, she said, “My school is a crazy place; nothing hides.”

Another student said, “If you’re found saying anything that brings ‘bad image’ to the university, you can be rusticated. So, we just keep quiet.”

The National Universities Commission recommended public disclosure of sexual harassment cases to vice chancellors, stating that the public should be aware when any disciplinary action is taken against a lecturer or student for sexually harassing a student.

The commission also suggested that the VCs should collate the names of the offenders monthly and advertise in newspapers to expose them as perpetrators of sexual harassment, saying the effort will yield the desired result of sanitising the system.

However, Oga Lecturer observed that BUK has no public record of disciplinary action in the media or other public space against any lecturer or student for sexual misconduct in recent time, unlike other universities that have continued to name and publicise cases of dismissal and rustication for sexual misconduct.

Oga Lecturer reported how some universities have dismissed and disciplined sexual misconduct cases in line with the NUC recommendation.

Recently, the Lagos State University (LASU) dismissed two lectures over allegations of sexual harassment, financial misconduct, and inhumane treatment of students.

In April, the management of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) dismissed three lecturers over sexual harassment, and the institution mentioned their names as Nurudeen Hassan from Mass Communication, Kareem Arigbabu and Olayinka Uthman from the Arts & Design department.

Similarly, the management of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) in 2024 posted on its official website of the suspension of a lecturer in the department of English and Literary Studies over alleged sexual harassment of a 300 level student from the same department and has set up a committee to immediately commence investigation into the matter.

Policy on paper, fear grips students

Amina’s case is far from isolated, as a student who spoke to Oga Lecturer on condition of anonymity said the most recent case of rape happened near the department of Agriculture without providing further details for the fear that she might be discovered by the school.

“Their identities had been hidden by the school with threat of punishment for anyone who spread the rumours,” the student shares.

Oga Lecturer observed that cases of sexual harassment are only rumoured amongst students without verification or accurate information. The students say no official statement has ever been issued by the university on the case or any sexual harassment case, even when the students know about them.

Oga Lecturer contacted the recently graduated Student Union Government Welfare Director, Khairullah Ahmed, who claimed that the case was a rumour.

“A friend in the hostel told me about the case. I investigated further and learnt that it was not a rape case at all but a case of harassment by a guy who we couldn’t catch,” Ahmed said.

The former Welfare Director claimed that it was the case of a male student who flashes his private part at female students in the school premises he unravelled instead.

“He wears a long garment without any trousers, so when ladies come passing by, he just opens his private parts. That was the case that I actually got a witness for,” he explained.

Ahmed said he tried catching the male student in the act, but the student stopped.

“Yes, we tried to strengthen security in those areas,” he said when asked if he reported the matter to the school authority, since he knows the culprit and had a witness.

When asked what action the school took, he said, “I don’t speak for the school,” noting that it was his initiative to strengthen security in those areas without explaining the type of security measures he implemented.

Ahmed noted that BUK has a strict policy, but he would not deny the existence of sexual harassment in the school. “I was in the student union for almost all my stay in the university. If we were speaking in an unofficial manner, I could have given you some stories,” he said, insisting he would not speak further.

He went on to say that there are available reporting mechanisms in the school, but students don’t use it because of the culture in northern Nigeria.

Another student shares an incident of rape by the former Head of Department of Library Information Science, Kabiru Dahiru Abbas, that led to the death of a married female student in 2024.

Responding to the Abbas rape allegation, the former student welfare director shared a different case that happened in 2024 instead, stating that he was not part of the investigation panel and cannot provide accurate details.

“I was not at the core of this investigation, because I was indisposed, it was the Public Relations Officer that was a part of this investigation,” he said.

Ahmed provided the contact details of Abubakar Gbagba, the former PRO, for further clarification, explaining that he could not confirm whether the person involved was a lecturer or the HOD.

“What he told me was that the lady was called into his office after a lecture to submit an assignment and when she went, he started touching her,” Ahmed said, without confirming how the lecturer was punished after the investigation of the panel.

Ahmed replies, “I can’t say a figure, but I know some staff were expelled for that, students too,” when asked how many lecturers or students he can remember have faced disciplinary action for sexual misconduct since he has been in the SUG for years.

Oga Lecturer contacted the former PRO of the SUG, Abubakar Gbagba, for clarification on the case of the LIS lecturer but he stopped responding to messages after realising the conversation was on the case.

Kabiru Dahiru Abbas, who is currently the school Liberian, confirmed that he was the LIS HOD from 2022 to 2024.

“But in the interim, the tenure of the university librarian has finished. And you know the position is an academic one. So, anybody who is interested and qualified, can apply as long as you have a Ph.D. in Library and Information Science and at least 10 years of experience. I applied and I was successfully appointed.

“I want you to know that I was never involved in any of these cases. Talk less of somebody dying”, he said.

Abbas said that the incident happened in the Faculty of Education, department of Adult Education and Community Development in 2024 involving a lecturer who impregnated a married student who died in the process of terminating his pregnancy.

“His name is Tanimu and he has been expelled by the university. The victim was a married woman. In fact, she even took some pills, and in the process, she lost her life. I see you reached out to the university, they are going to even send the minutes of the council meeting which they decided on his expulsion” he added.

The Liberian clarified that the case of sexual misconduct that resulted in death in the institution that he is aware of happened only twice in the.

“That only happened twice, which I know in the history of my university. One, which involves somebody from my department and the department of Adult Education. The person from my department has retired. And the recent one is that of Tanimu and he has been expelled by the university,” he explained.

BUK responds

Oga Lecturer submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on August 13, to the office of the director of the Centre for Gender Studies requesting information and documents regarding sexual harassment allegations involving lecturers and students between January 2022 to August 2025, including names and department of alleged perpetrators and dates.

The Registrar of the Institution, Haruna Aliyu, responded with a letter dated August 20 on September 3, after a reminder email, stating that the FOIA request contains serious allegations which appear litigious.

“We write with respect to the request for information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) dated August 13, 2025, with reference number ICRIR/ED/FOV1325/BUK.01 to hereby provide the following response’ Haruna wrote.

He claimed that pursuant to Section 14 of the Freedom of Information Act, the records and information on sexual harassment and assault requested are exempted from disclosure under the Act.

However, Section 14 of the Act does not envisage the kind of information requested, which is the record of sexual harassment cases, a criminal offence, contrary to Haruna‘s claim, which reinforces the accusation of secrecy and official cover up and protection of perpetrators of sexual harassment.

Sub section 1 of Section 14 of the Act says, “Subject to subsection (2), a public institution must deny an application for information that contains personal information and information exempted under this subsection include: (a) files and personal information maintained with respect to clients, patients, residents, students, or other individuals receiving social, medical, educational, vocational, financial, supervisory or custodial care or services directly or indirectly from public institutions;

(b) personnel files and personal information maintained with respect to employees, appointees or elected officials of any public institution or applicants for such positions;

(c) files and personal information maintained with respect to any applicant, registrant or licensee by any government or public institution cooperating with or engaged in professional or occupational registration, licensure or discipline;

(d) information required of any tax payer in connection with the assessment or collection of any tax unless disclosure is otherwise requested by statute; and training of officials on the right to information and on the effective of this Act.

(e) information revealing the identity of persons who file complaints with or provide information to administrative, investigative, law enforcement or penal agencies on the commission of any crime.

While warning Oga Lecturer to tread with caution, Haruna did not provide at least total number of cases of sexual harassment the institution has handled from 2022 to 2025.

“On the alleged incident from Agricultural Sciences department, the University is not aware of and has never received any formal or informal report about such matters. As such, no records can be transmitted regarding the issue. On the second incident contained in your letter (item 6b), our records indicate that there exists no case with the same particulars which you have provided. You are kindly requested to note that no allegation has ever been brought against the staff mentioned in your letter and you are thus advised to tread with caution,” he said.

Responding to the case of the student who flashes his private part in the school compound, Haruna said, “No formal report of the occurrence of such activity has been brought to the attention of any of the University organs despite the existence of various reporting mechanisms,” stating that the university can only act when cases are reported.

He also said that the institution has available reporting mechanism through the University Sexual Harassment Committee, Confidential Corner at the Centre for Gender Studies, and the Counsellor at Student Affairs Unit.

He also warned Oga Lecturer to be mindful of allegations that may be damaging to the reputation of the university or any member of staff which might incur grave legal consequences.

“Publishing erroneous information containing serious allegations can result in gross violation of the constitutional rights of individuals and carries consequences with grave legal implications,” he warned.

Expert insights

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has been collaborating with Gender Mobile Initiative and other stakeholders to develop and implement a Model Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy since 2019 after the BBC sex for grades investigation.

The ICPC says it views sexual harassment as a form of corruption, as it often involves the abuse of office and power. The model policy was approved by the Federal Ministry of Education and is meant to serve as a benchmark. Institutions have been encouraged to adopt or adapt it to their specific context, ensuring it goes beyond paper and is fully implemented.

According to the policy, institutions should set up accessible and confidential reporting systems and offer multiple avenues for reporting, including its website, toll-free lines.

Oga Lecturer contacted Gender Mobile Initiative for a policy expert, since it’s a pioneer partner in the campaign on sexual harassment policy to clarify the implementation gaps surrounding the sexual harassment policy in BUK that students are often too afraid to use or report cases.

Gender Mobile Initiative Communications Officer of Gender Mobile Initiative, Abubakar Abdullahi, who responded to Oga Lecturer’s enquiries requested that the questions be sent to him to share with the policy expert. Abdullahi shared a document draft of the organisation’s response a few days later.

Responding to the situation in BUK where students are scared of speaking out about sexual harassment, Gender Mobile Initiative stated in the document that BUK has continued to prioritise consistency in leadership commitment, ensure adequate resources for implementation, strengthened confidential reporting channels, and taking actionable steps to ensure that offenders will be held accountable regardless of status.

“For instance, BUK Centre for Gender Studies launched ‘Confidential Corner’, which is a safe space for students to report incidents of sexual harassment and receive valuable support, last year,” the response read.

On the danger in the vaccum of transparency for both survivors and the university’s credibility in stories of harassment and rape spread as rumors, with BUK rarely issuing official information or outcomes, the response said BUK is adopting confidential and survivor-centred reporting channels that caters to the physical and psychosocial wellbeing of victims, and it is ideal to make public disclosure of such cases.

“I do not think this is the case because BUK upholds ethical, transparency and accountability values in public disclosure of disciplinary actions. For instance, BUK made a publication in print media about the arrest of two fake lecturers who paraded themselves as academic lecturers in 2024,” the document read in response to universities failure to follow the recommendation by National Universities Commission on public disclosure of disciplinary actions.

“Victims sometimes prefer non-public disclosure to protect their identitie, adding that such requests must be respected which I assume to be the case at BUK” it added.

Abdullahi was told that these, and other responses did not address the questions and concerns raised but he explained that Gender Mobile Initiative has a smooth partnership with BUK and would not risk be jeopardising it by responding to the questions.

Oga Lecturer requested for the name of the policy expert from Abdullahi but when he realised that the organisation’s response would be published in this report, he requested to see the context and quotes that would be used first before publication because they did not want anything to jeopardises the partnership.

“We are not going to ask you to change it or influence what you write but we can request to see how our words are represented in your work. This is important because of our understanding of where your piece is headed, otherwise we would have to retract her responses because we don’t want anything that jeopardises the partnership we have been pursuing for years, or even something that affects the trust of our other partner institutions in the future,” Abdullahi said.

However, when Oga Lecturer insisted that it is unethical to do so, Abdullahi said, “For the purpose of clarity and confirmation, after our conversation and seeing we are not going anywhere with this, we would like to formally retract our entire interview on this piece. Please kindly respect this decision and let’s all move forward with the incredible work we are doing.”

A Multi-level Education Specialist and Public Commentator, Ishowo Oluwatosin, was also contacted. He noted that cases of sexual harassment and abuse in Northern Nigeria are often underreported and quietly handled because of cultural reasons.

“In a very cultural environment as we have in the core north, religion and some cultural supremacy kind of guides the public perception. It is a thing for society to see you in one kind of way like you are no longer a complete person,” Oluwatosin said.

He explained that the existence of the policy does not limit punishment for sexual harassment to the institution alone, such as rustication of students or dismissal of lecturers, suggesting that offenders should be handed over to law enforcement agencies for proper prosecution.

“Rustication cannot take the place of criminal prosecution because the person is meant to face the law. Because this individual you are rusticating can go to another school outside or without the country,” he added.

He called on students to seek legal support from government agencies, whether or not their schools have a sexual harassment policy in place.

“No way any institution regulations or by-law will be superior to rights as established in the constitution,” the commentator said.

Oluwatosin also recommends that institutions should publish disciplinary actions against sexual misconducts in the school without sharing the names of survivors, to help mitigate rumours and misinformation on sexual harassment in schools.

Shaming of sexual harassment in Northern Nigeria

An Islamic scholar, Imam Muhammad Baba-Ibrahim, maintained that while Islam condemns the shaming of sexual abuse and harassment survivors, the practice still persists in places like Kano because of the conservative culture.

“You know culture is different from religion. A woman’s dignity is tied to her chastity in the Hausa culture. When harassment happens, people wrongly assume she invited it by her dressing, her movements, or even speaking with men. This misplaced blame keeps many women silent, even though the Qur’an states punishment for perpetrators of such acts and encourages the public to support the survivor,” Baba-Ibrahim said.

He explained that in cases of rape, the woman bears no sin while the man deserves punishment, adding that Surah An-Nur (24:2) prescribes one hundred public lashes for an unmarried offender, and stoning to death for a married perpetrator.

Baba-Ibrahim explained that Surah An-Nur (24:33) warns against coercing or exploiting girls and women for worldly gain.

“And if anyone should compel them, then indeed, Allah is (to them), after their compulsion, Forgiving and Merciful,” he added.

He further noted that women who are shamed or discriminated against for speaking up can seek redress in a Sharia court, noting that the Qur’an, in Surah An-Nur (24:4), prescribes punishment for those who slander or falsely accuse women.

The cost of silence

Amina said that she stopped attending classes, spending her days brooding and crying, but couldn’t tell her family because of the stigma and shame.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“Every time I closed my eyes, the memories came back. I couldn’t sleep for weeks and would break down in uncontrollable tears without explaining anything to my room mates,” she explained.

She noted that she decided to end her studies at BUK when the lecturer continued to send her threatening messages and harassing her on voice calls.

“I decided not to resume the following semester. I am happy now because I am sure to get admitted to another school and follow my dream of becoming a lawyer,” she added.

For Amina, silence meant dropping out of the school, but for others, it meant death, trauma, or living with deep scars.