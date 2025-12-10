back to top

Shettima to lead national ranch initiative, says Tinubu

News
Vice President Kashim Shettima
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has tasked Vice-President Kashim Shettima to use the National Economic Council to identify and transform the nation’s grazing reserves into ranches, as part of efforts to diffuse farmer-herder crisis and formalise the nation’s livestock economy.

Tinubu gave the directive on Wednesday, December 10, minutes before presiding over the Federal Executive Council at the State House in Abuja.

“Again, especially livestock reform, I think the Vice President should get the NEC first of all to see which villages or grazing reserves can be salvaged or rehabilitated into ranches and livestock settlements,” said the president.

Tinubu explained that he had directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to arm forest guards.

“I have directed the NSA to arm our forest guards, too. Take it seriously,” the president stated, adding that “We must eliminate the possibility of conflicts and turn the livestock reform into economically viable development. The opportunity is there. Let’s utilise it.

“And, it is in NEC, if we exercise the constitutional requirement which states that the land belongs to the states, whichever one they can salvage, convert to a livestock village, let us stop this conflict area and turn it into economic opportunities and prosperity.”

Nigeria has experienced a considerable increase in farmers-herders’ conflicts since the early 1990s , especially in wetland areas of the Middle Belt, North-Central Nigeria. 

Herders and farmers clashes occur in states like Plateau, Taraba, Benue and other states, and has led to the killing of thousands of people, displacement of residents, and destruction of properties. 

The crisis is one of the issues worsening insecurity in the country. Banditry and kidnapping are some of the facets of insecurity militating against the nation.

The ICIR reported that the Tinubu administration said it would name individuals and networks behind terrorism financing in Nigeria, noting that it had begun taking “far-reaching decisions” on national security.

As part of efforts to guarantee the security of lives and properties, the president directed police officers attached to VIPs to be withdrawn and returned to core policing duties.

He urged VIPs seeking protection to contact the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

He also directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Department of State Services to provide further guidance and ensure full implementation of the directive.

Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues. She has documented sexual war crimes in armed conflict, sex for grades in Nigerian Universities, harmful traditional practices and human trafficking.

