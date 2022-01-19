26.1 C
Abuja

SPJ seeks entries to Mark of Excellence Awards

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) is seeking entries to its Mark of Excellence Awards.

The award aims at honoring the best in student journalism.

Entries will be first judged on the regional level. First-place regional winners will advance to the national competition and will be recognised at a regional SPJ conference in 2022.

National winners will be showcased on SPJ’s site. The US and international students can compete for this award.

The categories include: newspapers, magazines, radio, television, art/graphics, online, videography, and podcasts.

The contest is open to anyone studying toward an academic degree enrolled in the U.S. or international college or university in 2021. International SPJ student members may also enter.

Entries not originally published or broadcast in English should include English subtitles or an English translation.

The fee for SPJ members is $20 per entry and for non-members, US$30 per entry.

The submission of the application deadline is January 24, 2022. Interested applicants can submit it here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement
