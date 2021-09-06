26.5 C
Abuja

Stop governors from enacting anti-open grazing laws, Miyetti Allah tells NASS

News
Vincent UFUOMA
Saleh Alhassan
Saleh Alhassan, National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore herdsmen group

THE Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has asked the National Assembly to stop the enactment of the open-grazing laws by some governors in the country.

Miyetti Allah National Secretary Saleh Alhassan made the call in Nasarawa State on Monday.

He alleged that the law was targeted against Fulani pastoralists.

He noted that the law would undermine the relative peace and stability currently enjoyed in the local communities, threaten the social order and exacerbate cattle rustling.

Alhassan noted that the anti-open grazing laws would destroy livestock production and send millions of people depending on the livestock value chain into poverty.

He appealed to the National Assembly to rescue the pastoralists by resuscitating and passing the Grazing Reserves Commission Bill and other livestock management bills initiated by the previous assemblies.

He said that the review of the Land Use Act was long overdue to accommodate the interest of all land resources users, including pastoralists.

He further said that ranching, as envisaged by many, required capital investment and was difficult to sustain, uneconomical, and  not small livestock holder-centred.

While calling on the Federal Government to create a Federal Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries as obtainable in many African countries, Alhassan canvassed for at least one grazing reserve in each senatorial district across the country.

Author

Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

Previous articleI will not tolerate attempts by FIRS to undermine our tax collection authority -Wike
Next articleASUU threatens lawsuit against SSS for harassing Kano State chairman

