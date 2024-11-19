Supporting flood victims, communities our key achievements in 2024 – Nigerian Red Cross

THE Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has said helping flood victims and communities across the country were some of its key successes in 2024.

At the presentation of its Humanitarian Report for the year at its annual general meeting in Abuja on Saturday, November 16, the president of the Society, Oluyemisi Adeaga, acknowledged the efforts that defined the year’s successes, according to a statement mailed to The ICIR by the coordinator, communications and advocacy of the NRCS, Chima Nwankwo.

The meeting had the theme “reflection, resilience, and recommitment to humanitarian service.”

Key highlights of the report include flood response initiatives, mpox preparedness, fundraising to tackle hunger, and the first international youth camp.

Speaking about the interventions, the NRCS said in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, it distributed food items and dug 12 water boreholes to ensure access to clean water.

It said the relief operations supported thousands of families in Adamawa, Anambra, Oyo, Kebbi, Kogi, and Rivers states.

On mpox preparedness, the NRCS noted that it collaborated with the Norwegian Red Cross and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to launch a training of trainers (ToT) programme to strengthen the country’s preparedness for mpox outbreak, which affected 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within the year.

Following the deadly flooding in Maiduguri and its environs in Borno State, the NRCS said it mobilised prompt relief efforts, raising ₦6.7 million in three weeks.

“Recently, the Society provided items worth ₦100,000 each to 1,850 affected households…

“Recognising the urgent need to address hunger and malnutrition, the NRCS launched a ₦2.5 billion fundraising campaign. While the full amount was not raised, the initiative fostered partnerships that will support future humanitarian efforts.”

Besides, the organisation said the inaugural youth camp, held in Agbor, Delta State, showcased its commitment to nurturing young humanitarian leaders.

The state Governor Sherriff Oborevwori declared the event opened and emphasised the importance of empowering youth for sustained impact.

“The Humanitarian Report presentation served as a platform for charting the future of the Nigerian Red Cross Society. As climate change, health emergencies, and disaster management challenges persist, the NRCS aims to innovate and strengthen its networks to better serve vulnerable communities.”

Adeaga commended the NRCS’ donors for believing in the Society’s mission. “Together, we will continue to serve humanity with dignity, efficiency, and compassion,” he said.

The NRCS reaffirmed its commitment to its core values of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

The Humanitarian Report presentation ended with a renewed determination to amplify humanitarian impact in 2025 and beyond.