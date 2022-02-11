33 C
Abuja

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unconstitutional

News
Bankole Abe
Supreme Court of Nigeria/File photo
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Supreme Court on Friday declared as unlawful and unconstitutional the Executive Order 10 (EO10) issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on state judiciary and legislature funding.

In a split decision on Friday, majority of the court’s seven-member panel agreed that the president exceeded his constitutional powers in issuing the EO10.

Six out of the seven members of the panel proceeded to void and set aside the EO10.

The majority decision also held that it was not the responsibility of the Federal Government to fund the capital and recurrent expenditures of the superior courts created for states under Section 6 of the Constitution.

All the seven members agreed that the states were not entitled to be refunded all they have spent before now to maintain those courts.

The 36 states governors had in the suit sought an order of the court to compel the Federal Government to fund capital projects for State High Courts, Sharia Courts of Appeal and Customary Courts of Appeal.

They had also applied for an order of the apex court to compel the Federal Government to pay them N66 billion, which they have so far spent on capital projects for the three courts.

- Advertisement -

The governors informed the apex court that the three courts were the courts of the Federation, and as such, the funding of their capital project should flow from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 as “The implementation of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary Order, 2020”.

A key provision of the said Executive Order which seeks to enforce financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary of the states is the power given to the Accountant-General of the Federation to deduct from the allocations due to states from the Federation Account.

It allows for funds appropriated for the legislature or judiciary of that state to be summed up and released to its legislature or judiciary as the case may be and to pay the funds directly to the state’s legislature or judiciary concerned.

President Buhari had set up a committee headed by Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami in December 2018 to fashion out modalities for the enforcement of section 121(3) of the constitution on the financial independence of the arms of government.

The committee recommended issuing Executive Order 10 as an instrument for the enforcement of the constitutional provision, which Buhari signed in May 2020.

The Order empowers the Accountant-General of the Federation to deduct from the Federation account the amounts due to state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation due to the states when the two arms of government do not get what they are entitled to.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unconstitutional

THE Supreme Court on Friday declared as unlawful and unconstitutional the Executive Order 10...
Health

Benue: Consultants, others resign, shun new equipment at Makurdi FMC for overseas jobs 

THE Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, is currently struggling to retain its consultants...
Energy and Power

Former President Yar’Adua’s brother chairs REA board as minister inaugurates members

MINISTER of State for Power Goddy-Jedy Agba has inaugurated the younger brother of late...
News

FIRS launches self-service stations to enhance voluntary tax compliance

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced “Self-Service Stations” to increase voluntary tax...
News

FCT council polls: Police to restrict movement on election day

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said there would be a restriction of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Nigerians react as NIMC portal suffers downtime

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Benue: Consultants, others resign, shun new equipment at Makurdi FMC for overseas jobs 

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBenue: Consultants, others resign, shun new equipment at Makurdi FMC for overseas jobs 

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.