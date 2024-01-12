Supreme Court upholds Nwifuru’s election as Ebonyi governor

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Governor, Ebonyi state Francis Nwifuru
Governor, Ebonyi state Francis Nwifuru
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

THE Supreme Court has upheld Francis Nwaifuru’s election as Governor of Ebonyi state.

The court affirmed the governor’s victory in the March 18 governorship election on Friday, January 12, through a unanimous decision.

In the judgement by a five-member panel of justices and read by Tijjani Abubakar, the court said the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ifeanyi Odili, did not substantiate claims that Nwifuru did not comply with the Electoral Act during the election.

“The end result in this appeal, therefore, is that the appellant failed to provide any evidence to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act. The appellant’s appeal is bound to fall like a pack of cards.

“This appeal is unmeritorious. It is, therefore, dismissed. The judgement of the Court of Appeal is affirmed,” he stated.

In November, the Court of Appeal in Lagos upheld Nwifuru’s election as Governor.


    In a unanimous judgment, the three-member panel of justices led by Jummai Hannatu Sankey dismissed Odili’s appeal for lack of merit.

    Sankey ruled that the PDP and its candidate had no legal authority to interfere with internal issues in the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding candidate nominations.

    On Monday, January 8, the Supreme Court reserved judgment on the appeal.

    The lead judge, John Okoro, reserved the verdict after adopting the parties’ argument briefs.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.