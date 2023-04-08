Suspected herdsmen kill dozens in Benue community

SUSPECTED herdsmen attacked Mgban community, in the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state on Friday, April 7, killing dozens of residents.

Speaking to The ICIR on Saturday, April 8, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Benue State Police Command Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack but could not give details on the number of casualties.

“Yes, there was an attack in Guma. There are officers on ground, but we are moving there ourselves now. I cannot give any more information for now,” she said.

However, according to a report, Security Officer of the local government Christopher Waku confirmed that at least 34 corpses had been recovered from the scene of the attack.

He said the victims had been refugees taking shelter at a primary school in the community.

On Wednesday, April 5, at least 46 people were killed in an attack by gunmen on residents of Umogidi in the Otukpo LGA of the state.

Following the incident, residents of the state took to the streets on Friday, April 7 to protest against the incessant killings.

Guma was among the LGAs attacked in March when gunmen invaded several parts of the state, launching fatal attacks for over three weeks.

According to the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, at least 5,138 residents have died in such attacks in the last seven years.