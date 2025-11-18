back to top

Tension as Wike–Anyanwu faction gathers at PDP HQ ahead of 103rd NEC meeting

Mustapha USMAN
HEAVY security presence on Thursday, November 18, encircled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters in Wuse Zone 5 and the nearby Sky Memorial area as Wike-Anyanwu faction mobilised around the secretariat ahead of the party’s 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

A small group of supporters, fewer than 50, marched opposite the Wadata Plaza with placards reading “Turaki Must Go.”

They accused newly elected factional national chairman Kabiru Turaki of emerging through a process they insist lacked fairness.

Police officers stationed in front of PDP National Headquarters

However, security operatives, particularly the police, swiftly stopped them from marching towards the front gate of the secretariat and dispersed them to the opposite lane.

In several corners around Wuse Zone 5, The ICIR observed tattered-looking individuals suspected to be hired thugs lurking, which has heightened concerns of possible clash as tensions around the PDP’s internal crisis continued to escalate.

Meanwhile, journalists, party members and security officials converged at the secretariat in anticipation of the NEC meeting.

This development came days after Turaki was elected chairman by some members at the PDP national convention held in Ibadan on November 15, 2025.

In his acceptance speech, he promised to overhaul the party’s internal processes, restore internal democracy and eliminate impunity.

Turaki acknowledged that the PDP was at a ‘crossroads’ but assured members that the new leadership was prepared to confront the party’s challenges.

He also disclosed that the new National Working Committee would soon unveil its operational blueprint.

In the same development, the party also expelled several prominent figures, including Wike, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, and former National Secretary Anyanwu, among others, over alleged gross anti-party activities.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

