Terrain.org accepts entries for poetry, fiction, nonfiction contest

FOR a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize and publication in each genre, creative authors can enter their poetry, nonfiction, and fiction pieces.

The 14th Annual Poetry, Fiction, and Nonfiction Contest is being hosted by Terrain.org. The first location-based online journal in the world, Terrain.org, combines literary works including poetry, creative nonfiction, and fiction with articles and community case studies.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

One to four poems can be submitted in one document by creative writers. You may also submit one 5,000-word fiction tale and one 5,000-word nonfiction essay or article.

Each story, essay, article, or collection of one to five poems requires an entry fee of US$20.

Each genre’s finalists will also get their names published and get $200.

The deadline is September 4, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here