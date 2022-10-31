Terror alert: Abuja is safe – NSA

THE National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has said there is no imminent threat on Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

He said this on Monday after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Muhammadu.

The meeting followed alerts by the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and some other countries warning of likely terror attacks on Abuja.

The NSA told journalists that Nigerians were not in danger and urged citizens to go about their activities without fear.

Monguno also said the security situation in the country was not bad enough to require travel advisories issued by several countries, adding that measures have been put in place to avoid terror attacks.

Last week, the US issued warnings of a likely terror attack on Abuja. Residents were urged to be more alert and avoid crowded areas, government-owned buildings and unnecessary movement.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations,” the security alert read.

The British High Commission also warned that terrorists might launch indiscriminate attacks in Abuja in the coming days. Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) were identified as the likely perpetrators of the terror attacks.

The US also authorised the departure of its non-emergency staff and their family members from Nigeria.

Following the warnings, several countries issued travel advisories warning their citizens against travelling to Nigeria.

But the Nigerian government urged citizens not to panic and described the warnings as unverified.

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) also urged citizens to disregard the terror alert, saying they were sponsored to create fear.