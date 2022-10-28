Terror alert: IGP releases emergency numbers

THE Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba has released emergency numbers in a bid to forestall terrorist attacks across the country.

Members of the public were advised to report any suspicious or abnormal activities to the police by calling the emergency numbers.

In a statement on Thursday night, the IGP said the Nigeria Police Force was working in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the safety of all residents within the country.

While reiterating the commitment of the Nigeria Police to the protection of lives and property, Baba also maintained that there was no impending attack on the nation’s capital as suggested in terror alerts issued by by the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK).

The IGP further directed all Strategic Police Managers in charge of Commands and tactical formations within the country to beef up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the statement signed by force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP also directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for ‘a 24/7’ prompt response.

Baba also ordered that combatant officers should be on standby to respond in emergency situations and distress calls.

“Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”

The IGP admonished residents of the FCT to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements.

He urged them to cooperate with the police to nip security threats in the bud.