Thomson Reuters Foundation offers online training on reporting of women’s economic issues

THE Thomson Reuters Foundation (TRF) is inviting applications for its new journalism training themed ‘Reporting and Communicating on Women’s Economic Justice’.

This six-week online dual-track training will provide a deep dive into the topic and unpack how journalists can better report on women’s rights and economic challenges and solutions in impactful and relevant ways. 

Journalists in Africa who are fluent in English can participate in an online training program. 

The program will run from October 31, 2022, to December 9, 2022. 

Applicants must have a minimum of three years of professional experience. 

The submission of the application deadline is October 24, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

