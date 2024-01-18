Tinubu commiserates with victims of Oyo explosion, orders probe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with victims of an explosion that occurred in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday, January 16.

He conveyed his condolences in a statement released on Wednesday, January 17, via his official X handle, saying those behind the explosion should be apprehended and punished.

“It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for this sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo state and call on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to this tragedy with alacrity. I have directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo state Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims,” he noted.


    The Ibadan explosion occurred at about 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, killing at least two persons and leaving about 80 others injured.

    According to NEMA, more than 20 houses were destroyed due to the explosion.

    Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed via his official X handle that preliminary investigations by the security agencies traced the cause of the explosion to explosive devices stored by illegal miners in one of the buildings within the area.

    Makinde also said that the injured persons had been taken to public and private hospitals for medical treatment and added that the government would cover their bills.

