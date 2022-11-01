2023: Tinubu meets private sector chiefs, promises to double Nigeria’s GDP figures if elected

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said he would commit himself to raising Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) to a double figure if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday, November 1 at his town hall meeting with key players in the organised private sector (OPS) at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Representing the OPS at the event were its leading lights like the president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; chairman of the UBA Group, Tony Elumelu; chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; a former chief executive of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede; and the chief executive officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

The former Lagos State governor told his guests that growing the GDP would be key to reducing the poverty rates in the country.

He said, “We must target double-digit GDP to begin to reduce the poverty rate and I am determined to accomplish that. We shall bring the nation’s industrial policy to life. Key to this is our aim to create major and minor industrial hubs in each geopolitical zone. We shall not be satisfied by bolstering traditional sectors.

“We will foster productive excellence in new areas such as light manufacturing and the Nollywood entertainment sector. Through active participation in the digital economy, we shall make Nigeria a leader, instead of a bystander, in the fourth industrial revolution.”

Tinubu called on the Lagos business community to join hands with him to achieve this, stating that a viable economy requires collaboration between the political and business communities.

He pledged to build his administration’s success, if elected, on that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We commend the work of prior administrations, especially the present government. This government has performed with patriotism and commitment during trying times.

“We simply must go farther and faster. My experiences in both the private sector and elective office afford me a special appreciation of the economic potency that close collaboration between government and the business community can bring,” he was quoted to have said.

He promised to prioritise regular dialogue, agriculture and reliable power to help boost the economy.

The APC flagbearer restated his desire to build infrastructure and encourage Nigerian-made products. He also vowed to strengthen the security architecture of the state, adding, “We shall continue the fight against insecurity by redefining our counterinsurgency doctrine and practice.”