Tinubu confers national honours on Shehu Yar’Adua, Kudirat Abiola, Soyinka, Saro-Wiwa, others

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on eminent Nigerians who fought for Nigeria’s democracy, as part of events marking this year’s Democracy Day.
Tinubu announced the honours while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday.
Among the honorees are the former Chief of Staff and politician, late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who received Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR); wife of the winner of the 1993 presidential election, late Kudirat Abiola, who was conferred with a posthumous Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR); and Wole Soyinka, a professor and Nobel laureate who got the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).
The President also honoured human rights advocate Ken Saro-Wiwa posthumously. Exercising powers granted to him by the Constitution under the prerogative of mercy, he pardoned the Ogoni Nine, including Saro-Wiwa, who were sentenced and killed during the regime of military dictator Sani Abacha.
Full list of the awardees as announced by the President:
- Shehu Musa Yar’Adua – GCFR (Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic)
- Kudirat Abiola – CFR (Commander of the Federal Republic)
- Prof. Humphrey Nwosu – CON (Commander of the Order of Niger)
- Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu – CON
- Alhaji Balarabe Musa – CFR
- Pa Alfred Rewane – CFR
- Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti – CON
- Alao Aka Bashorun – CON
- Chief Frank Kokori – CON
- Bagauda Kaltho – OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger)
- Chima Ubani – OON
- Emma Ezeazu – OON
- Bamidele Aturu – OON
- Fredrick Fasehun – CON (Commander of the Order of the Niger)
- Prof. Festus Iyayi – CON
- Dr. John Yima Sen – OON
- Alhaja Sawaba Gambo – CON
- Dr. Edwin Madunagu – CON
- Dr. Alex Ibru – CON
- Chief Bola Ige – CFR
- Pa Reuben Fasoranti – CFR
- Senator Ayo Fasanmi – CON
- Senator Polycarp Nwite – CON
- Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo – CON
- Prof. Wole Soyinka – GCON
- Prof. Olatunji Dare – CON
- Kunle Ajibade – OON
- Nosa Igiebor – OON
- Dapo Olorunyomi – OON
- Dare Babarinsa – CON
- Bayo Onanuga – CON
- Ayo Obe – OON
- Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah – CON
- Senator Shehu Sani – CON
- Governor Uba Sani – CON
- Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi – CON
- Hon. Labaran Maku – OON
- Barrister Femi Falana, SAN – CON
- Prof. Shafideen Amuwo – CON
- Barrister Luke Aghanenu – OON
- Dr. Tunji Alausa – CON
- Mr Nick Dazang – OON
- Hon Abdul Oroh – OON
- Odia Ofeimun – CON
- Seye Kehinde – OON
- Barrister Felix Morka – CON
- Barrister Ledum Mitee – CON
- Hon. Olawale Osun – CON
- Dr. Amos Akingba – CON
- Prof. Segun Gbadegesin – CON
- Mobolaji Akinyemi – CFR
- Dr. Kayode Shonoiki – CON
- Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – CON
- Prof. Bayo Williams – CON
- Senator Abu Ibrahim – CFR
- Senator Ame Ebute – CFR
- Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu – CON
- Ken Saro-Wiwa – CON
- Saturday Dobee – OON
- Baribor Bera – OON
- Barinem Kiobel – OON
- John Kpuine – OON
- Nordu Eawo – OON
- Daniel Gbooko – OON
- Paul Levera – OON
- Felix Nuate – OON
In addition, Tinubu also adorned National Assembly leaders with the honours earlier conferred upon them in 2024. They include Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas (GCON), Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu (CFR).
A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance