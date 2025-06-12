Tinubu confers national honours on Shehu Yar’Adua, Kudirat Abiola, Soyinka, Saro-Wiwa, others

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on eminent Nigerians who fought for Nigeria’s democracy, as part of events marking this year’s Democracy Day.

Tinubu announced the honours while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday.

Among the honorees are the former Chief of Staff and politician, late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who received Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR); wife of the winner of the 1993 presidential election, late Kudirat Abiola, who was conferred with a posthumous Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR); and Wole Soyinka, a professor and Nobel laureate who got the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The President also honoured human rights advocate Ken Saro-Wiwa posthumously. Exercising powers granted to him by the Constitution under the prerogative of mercy, he pardoned the Ogoni Nine, including Saro-Wiwa, who were sentenced and killed during the regime of military dictator Sani Abacha.

Full list of the awardees as announced by the President:

Shehu Musa Yar’Adua – GCFR (Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic)

Kudirat Abiola – CFR (Commander of the Federal Republic)

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu – CON (Commander of the Order of Niger)

Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu – CON

Alhaji Balarabe Musa – CFR

Pa Alfred Rewane – CFR

Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti – CON

Alao Aka Bashorun – CON

Chief Frank Kokori – CON

Bagauda Kaltho – OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger)

Chima Ubani – OON

Emma Ezeazu – OON

Bamidele Aturu – OON

Fredrick Fasehun – CON (Commander of the Order of the Niger)

Prof. Festus Iyayi – CON

Dr. John Yima Sen – OON

Alhaja Sawaba Gambo – CON

Dr. Edwin Madunagu – CON

Dr. Alex Ibru – CON

Chief Bola Ige – CFR

Pa Reuben Fasoranti – CFR

Senator Ayo Fasanmi – CON

Senator Polycarp Nwite – CON

Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo – CON

Prof. Wole Soyinka – GCON

Prof. Olatunji Dare – CON

Kunle Ajibade – OON

Nosa Igiebor – OON

Dapo Olorunyomi – OON

Dare Babarinsa – CON

Bayo Onanuga – CON

Ayo Obe – OON

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah – CON

Senator Shehu Sani – CON

Governor Uba Sani – CON

Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi – CON

Hon. Labaran Maku – OON

Barrister Femi Falana, SAN – CON

Prof. Shafideen Amuwo – CON

Barrister Luke Aghanenu – OON

Dr. Tunji Alausa – CON

Mr Nick Dazang – OON

Hon Abdul Oroh – OON

Odia Ofeimun – CON

Seye Kehinde – OON

Barrister Felix Morka – CON

Barrister Ledum Mitee – CON

Hon. Olawale Osun – CON

Dr. Amos Akingba – CON

Prof. Segun Gbadegesin – CON

Mobolaji Akinyemi – CFR

Dr. Kayode Shonoiki – CON

Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – CON

Prof. Bayo Williams – CON

Senator Abu Ibrahim – CFR

Senator Ame Ebute – CFR

Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu – CON

Ken Saro-Wiwa – CON

Saturday Dobee – OON

Baribor Bera – OON

Barinem Kiobel – OON

John Kpuine – OON

Nordu Eawo – OON

Daniel Gbooko – OON

Paul Levera – OON

Felix Nuate – OON

In addition, Tinubu also adorned National Assembly leaders with the honours earlier conferred upon them in 2024. They include Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas (GCON), Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu (CFR).