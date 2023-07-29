Tinubu moves to create 1 million digital jobs with support from Google

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed his commitment to partner global tech giant, Google Incorporated, to create one million digital jobs in Nigeria.

The President made this known, on Friday, July 28, at the State House, during the visit of Google Global Vice President, Richard Gingras, to his office.

Tinubu told the Google vice president that Nigeria possesses a pool of creative and talented young individuals who are eager to learn, especially in the era of Artificial Intelligence.

He also highlighted that Google, as a tech giant, holds the capabilities and tools necessary for these young people to excel in their endeavors.

The President had vowed in his inaugural speech, on May 29, to create one million jobs through the digital economy for the teeming youths in Nigeria.

Speaking with Google Global vice president, Tinubu said: “I am glad that Google is ready to partner with us. You have answered our call on digital innovation and to help our youths. You are supporting our efforts to promote digital economy. We are ready to work with you on your commitment to create 1 million digital jobs in Nigeria.”

He also assured the global tech company of his support to have a beneficial corporate responsibility, adding that his administration has started its economic reforms.

Speaking on Google’s promotion of free speech, freedom of the press and democracy through its platforms, Tinubu said he is committed to supporting free society.

“It is in public interest to continue to defend free press and free speech. We are committed to supporting a free society,” the President said.

On his part, the Google Vice President reportedly told Tinubu that he had been inspired by the creativity and talent of young people in Nigeria who are embracing technology and digital tools to expand access to information and promote democracy.

Gingras also expressed his enthusiasm towards Tinubu’s administration, saying that his company has a deep interest in Nigeria.

He listed the many capabilities of Google to include areas of Artificial Intelligence and other digital innovations that are empowering young people to become digital entrepreneurs, adding that Google subsea cable, Equiano, named after a Nigerian slave abolitionist, which will significantly impact future internet connectivity demands, landed in Nigeria in April 2022.

He also vowed to help the Federal Government in the fight against fake news and disinformation.

“Google has deep interest in Nigeria. We want to support the government’s efforts to create one million digital jobs. We have all the tools and capabilities to make this happen. We will also help to secure Nigeria and we have discussed that with your National Security Adviser.

“I came to Nigeria to learn. I am going back home very impressed with what I saw. You have very vibrant, creative and talented young people who are embracing innovation.

“We will continue to support your programmes to expand your digital economy,” Mr. Gingras said.

Tinubu’s one million job creation, other campaign promises

Tinubu in his inaugural speech made several promises to Nigerians, one of which was focused on job creation.

Tinubu stressed that the country he dreamed of is more than just an improvement in economics and other statistics.

He vowed to increase Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) by, at least, six per cent annually, through job creation and food security to mitigate poverty.

He said, “My administration must create meaningful opportunities for our youth. We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy.

“We shall remodel our economy to bring growth and develop the GDP much better than we have seen through job creation, food security and an end to extreme poverty.

“On the economic, we target a GDP of not less than six percent growth.

Other promises made by Tinubu were improving the economy, tackling insecurity, securing rural agricultural income, creating agricultural hubs for production, re-channeling fuel subsidy funds into a better investment, housecleaning of monetary policy, reducing interest rate and improving relationships with foreign countries.