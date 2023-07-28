25.1 C
Abuja
Tinubu convenes ECOWAS summit to address Niger coup

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

FOLLOWING the coup in Niger Republic, President Bola Tinubu, who also serves as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has convened a special summit of regional leaders.

The crucial meeting is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 30, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, according to a statement released on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Tinubu has unequivocally condemned the current political turmoil in Niger and reiterated ECOWAS’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding democracy and fostering stable governance within the sub-region.

He vowed that both ECOWAS and the international community would spare no effort in defending democracy and ensuring its firm establishment.

    The coup in Niger has received widespread condemnation from the international community.

    On Thursday, in two separate telephone calls, United States Vice President Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reached out to Tinubu to express their support for ECOWAS’ stance on the development in Niger.

    In addition, the United States acknowledged the pivotal role Nigeria plays as a regional power in Africa and commended Tinubu for his commitment to implementing vital reforms.

    The upcoming ECOWAS summit is expected to devise a pathway towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger.

