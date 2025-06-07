Tinubu, Obi, Atiku others mourn late highlife legend Mike Ejeagha

TRIBUTES have continued to pour in for veteran Nigerian highlife musician, Mike Ejeagha, who died Friday night, with President Bola Tinubu and other eminent Nigerians sending in their condolence messages to the family.

The ICIR reported that his eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed that the musician, aged 95, passed away around 8 p.m. on Friday, June 6, after battling a long-term illness.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 7, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President honoured Ejeagha as “one of Nigeria’s greatest folklorists, songwriters, and musicians in the Igbo language.”

Tinubu praised Ejeagha’s efforts in preserving and promoting Igbo culture through his music, noting that the artist’s distinctive storytelling inspired generations and helped maintain cultural heritage.

“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal, and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” the President stated.

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and 2023 presidential candidate, also sent his condolence message on X.

“I just read the sad news of the passing of the legendary highlife musician, songwriter, folklorist, and cultural custodian, Pa Mike Ejeagha.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

His transition marks the end of an era, but not the end of his voice — his songs will continue to echo through generations as testaments to wisdom, culture, and truth,” he said.

He commended Ejeagha for harnessing music as a means of education, healing, and safeguarding the rich philosophical heritage of Igbo culture.

“For over six decades, Pa Ejeagha, popularly known as Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, used music not merely as art, but as a medium for teaching, healing, and preserving the moral and philosophical wealth of the people.

Read Also:

“His lyrics, rich with proverbs and folk wisdom, were moral compasses for both young and old. He immortalised the essence of life—its humour, discipline, spirituality, and resilience,” he continued.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, also took to X to express his profound grief.

“Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador, and a revered son of Enugu State. His fan base transcended boundaries, and he was one of the most recognisable voices in music. Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures,” he said. On behalf of the Enugu State Government, I offer heartfelt condolences to the Ejeagha family and assure them of our support. As a government, we will ensure that his memory is duly immortalised. Above all, I pray that his family experiences the comforting grace of God’s love and the fortitude to bear the loss.” The statement read Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also reflected on the renewed popularity of Ejeagha’s music, thanks to Brian Jotter. “It is heartwarming to note that thanks to Brain Jotter, highlife maestro Mike Ejeagha had his ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance before the curtain was drawn. Rest in music, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha,” he stated. Brain Jotter, whose viral video brought Ejeagha’s music back to the attention of a new generation, wrote in his social media handle, “39 years ago, he made magic, 39 years later, we dance to it again. Now he rests, but his melody lives forever. Rest on, legend.”