Tinubu orders review of tertiary institutions’ governing councils amid protest

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered a review of the list of the governing boards of tertiary institutions in Nigeria over the lack of federal character in the nominations.

The directive, which was contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, May 23, was against the backdrop of various criticisms and protests that trailed the appointments.

The ICIR earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Education released names of nominees for chairmen, Pro-Chancellors, and members of the boards and councils of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, with an inauguration and retreat planned for May 31.

The nomination was, however, met with public criticism, with critics stating that some states received only one nomination while others received multiple nominations.

Reacting to the development, Tinubu acknowledged the feedback across the country, adding that his administration is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution.

The statement reads in part: “However, public reactions showed that the nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country as some states got just one nomination, while some others got many.

“In directing a complete review of the list of members, President Tinubu acknowledges the feedback across the country.

“President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution,” the statement added.

According to Tinubu, the review will also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) Bauchi zone, had on Tuesday, May 21, had raised concern over the composition of the governing boards across Federal Tertiary Institutions.

The ASUU chapter stated that the Tinubu-led administration should instead reinstate the earlier dissolved members.

The zone, comprised of executives from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State University Gadau, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State University, Plateau State University, and the University of Jos, disclosed this after its meeting in Gombe State.

Speaking, Zonal Coordinator Comrade Namo Aku stated that the union did not request new board appointments, but rather urged Tinubu to reinstate the previously dismissed members.

