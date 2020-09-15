Tinubu receives knocks over comment on Obaseki

AHMED Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has come under criticism over his comments against Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor of Edo State and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Tinubu had in a sponsored advert on TVC on Tuesday urged the people of Edo State to reject the candidacy of Godwin Obaseki in the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

He said Obaseki does not deserve any democratic ballot paper because of his alleged role in the Edo State House Assembly.

“He (Obaseki) does not deserve any democratic ballot paper. Don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you.”

He added while he was taking part in the democratic struggle in the 1990s, Obaseki was nowhere to be found hence the governor’s inability to appreciate democratic institutions.

“I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election. I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime, that today, we are enjoying in the country. Then, Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country.

“Therefore, he could not understand the value and the pains associated with this democratic struggle,” he said.

The APC chieftain said Obaseki prevented 14 of the 24 elected state lawmakers from being inaugurated.

He said Obaseki refused to take the advice of the National Assembly and the Attorney-General of the Federation to let the 14 members of the House of Assembly be inaugurated.

Tinubu said rather than let them be inaugurated, Obaseki supervised the destruction of the House of Assembly complex all in a bid to prevent them from being sworn-in.

He, therefore, called on the people of Edo State to punish the governor.

The APC chieftain added, “He demonstrated the act of dictatorship, lack of respect for rule of law, lack of respect for you the people who voted for those legislators prevented from being sworn-in. Today, he now comes back as a democrat wanting you to vote for him. Please, I appeal to you, reject him.

“Several institutions and leaders of our country appealed to him to respect constitutional democracy but he rejected all entreaties. He rejected the appeal of the National Assembly.

“When the Attorney-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria enumerated the path of honour and the constitution of the country, rather than obey and respect the law, he vandalised the House of Assembly in Edo by removing the roofs, burning gravels and rocks at the entrance of the House of Assembly only to prevent these 14 members from being sworn-in. Now, he is asking for our votes, your votes, our dear people. Is he a democrat? No, he is not,” Tinubu said.

Outraged by Tinubu’s comments, Nigerian Twitter users condemned the statement of the APC chieftain.

“Tinubu supported Y.Bello despite his glaring failures,supported Ganduje despite his obvious corruption,worked against Ambode despite his developmt strives,is now tellin u pple 2 vote against Obaseki who has done a little well in Edo,can’t u see dat Tinubu is an enemy of progress,” -Barmby PuzoMafiaso ⚓ (@abimbolatof): https://twitter.com/abimbolatof?s=08

“Nigerian politicians are not creative enough for my liking. They keep on repeating the same old tactics instead of them to device a new means of deceiving the people.

Tinubu has become an orator like Obama, and Obaseki is watching from afar,” – Chinasa Ruth⚖️ (@ruth_nasa): https://twitter.com/ruth_nasa?s=09

“Tinubu took his time to make a video telling Edo people to reject Obaseki that he is not a Democrat. If I may ask, is Tinubu a Democrat? Tinubu brought in this Government that we are all suffering today. And he wants to dictate who Edo people should vote – the audacity,” -Maybeks (@MayUbeku):

https://twitter.com/MayUbeku?s=09

“Same Tinubu that cannot explain what BUHARI have (sic) done to Nigerians telling Edo people not to vote a performing governor. Edo money is for Edo people .

#EdoPDPGrandFinale,” -FAISAL Kabiru (@FAISALKabiru8): https://twitter.com/FAISALKabiru8?s=09

“Edo people, if you notice, I haven’t said much about the Edo election but if you give @OfficialAPCNg a chance, they reduce your traditional institutions to zero. You all day what Tinubu did to Ooni & what Ganduje did to Sanusi, trust me, they will do the same to the Oba of Benin,” -Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola): https://twitter.com/thebardogbamola?s=09

“Is Tinubu now a motivational speaker? He paid millions for this ad! This is a man who hasn’t aired his views on fuel & electricity tariff hikes, the banditry & killings all over Nigeria. A hypocritical selfish man. He even said he is the leader of all democrats. Lunacy 2.0🤣🤣,” -NEFERTITI (@firstladyship): https://twitter.com/firstladyship?s=09

“Tinubu called himself the leader of all Democrats regardless of political party. Lmaoooo. Delusion of grandeur,” -Premier (@SodiqTade): https://twitter.com/SodiqTade?s=09

“Tinubu is talking about democracy when all that he does is to SELECT who gets what in Lagos inside his bedroom. Where is thunder?” -Sunday Ogo (@Sidac06): https://twitter.com/Sidac06?s=09

“That Tinubu video, which is outrightly political, an onslaught on the person of Obaseki is capable of causing crisis and unrest in Edo State, pre and post the election. Without him releasing that ill fated video, people already know his stand. The polity would be more heated,” -Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga): https://twitter.com/TosinOlugbenga?s=09

Obaseki who has been on loggerhead with Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was disqualified by the APC screening committee from contesting the party’s primary election due to ‘multiple discrepancies in his academic certificates.’

He thereafter defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he obtained the party’s ticket to contest the September 19 governorship election.