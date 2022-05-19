Tinubu support group rejects consensus candidate, calls for indirect primary

— 1 min read

TINUBU Media Team, a support group for former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, has rejected calls for the adoption of a consensus presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group also called for the use of the indirect primary model for the selection of the party’s flag bearer.

“The mode of primary will be indirect primary; we are against consensus,” the group said in a statement signed by its convener Mohammed Doka.

In the statements which was made available to journalists on Wednesday, the group said it favoured an indirect primary because that was what many members and stakeholders of the party, including the Progressives Governors Forum, wanted.

“I think there was a meeting yesterday, the governors under the Progressives Governors Forum made their stance very clear that there should not be any consensus in the presidential primary.

“The majority are of the view that we should have indirect primary. And I agree with that,” Doka said in the statement.

He also kicked against alleged reports that the party was making plans to zone the North-East of the country.

According to him, the North should not remain in power after the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Doka also said the Tinubu camp was worried about an alleged plan to field a Muslim/Muslim ticket for the election.

“I have always said this – for us to get rid of that tag of ‘born to rule’ mentality, we must now see ourselves as nationalists than regionalists. There is no reason why APC should zone its presidency to the North again.

“The issue of Muslim/Muslim ticket is something that has given us a lot of concerns.

“It is something we are deeply looking into, but as a political party, it is not a one-man decision. As always, the majority will have their way and the minority will have their say,” he said.