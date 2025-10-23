Tinubu swears in new INEC chair Amupitan

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sworn in the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, a professor, to mark the beginning of his tenure.

Amupitan took the oath of office at 1:50 pm at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, in Abuja on Thursday, October 23.

Tinubu urged him to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s elections, electoral process and strengthen the institutional capacity of INEC.

The ICIR reported that the Senate confirmed Amupitan as INEC chairman after his screening at the Senate on October 16, where vowed to ensure INEC’s independence and pledged to undertake a comprehensive audit of the Commission’s operations, with a focus on logistics failures recorded during the 2023 general elections.

He said the review would identify operational challenges that affect the conduct of elections and help restore public confidence in the electoral system.

The formal swearing-in, where key members of the Federal Executive Council, the leadership of the National Assembly, legal luminaries, civil society stakeholders, and senior officials of INEC were in attendance, is expected to set Amupitan for resumption immediately and commence the transition process at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

INEC’s Deputy Director of Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, on behalf of the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, shared a notice late Wednesday that Amupitan would also hold his first official meeting with directors of the commission Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the INEC Conference Hall in its headquarters.

The ICIR reported that President Tinubu had nominated Amupitan, who worked at the University of Jos, to replace Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure ended on Tuesday, October 7.

Born on April 25, 1967, in Ayetoro Gbede, Kogi State, Amupitan’s academic career spans more than three decades.