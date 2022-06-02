Tinubu to Buhari: I made you President

— 1 min read

FORMER Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu has said there was no way President Muhammadu Buhari would have won the 2015 presidential election without his support.

Tinubu, who is seeking the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the claim while addressing Ogun State national delegates in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He noted that before 2015, Buhari had already resigned from active politics due to his three failed attempts at the presidency.

According to Tinubu, Buhari eventually decided to contest again in 2015 after he went to Katsina to compel the president to contest, having assured him he was going to win.

“You have not heard this from me before. This is the first place I am saying this,” Tinubu said.

“If not me that led the war front, Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third time, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina. I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas. Since he has emerged, I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get contract.

“This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure.”

According to Daily Trust, Tinubu said he singlehandedly made Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Buhari’s running mate.

He said Buhari had offered him a running mate ticket, but some blocs within the party fanned the embers of a Muslim-Muslim ticket to stop him.

He also said that when he was asked to submit three names for running mate, he pencilled down Yemi Cardoso, Wale Edun and Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that he was the one that later settled for Osinbajo as running mate.

He also told his audience that it was through his efforts that Ogun State Dapo Abiodun emerged in the 2019 election.

“Dapo that’s sitting down here, could he have become Governor without me? We were at the stadium, they tore all his posters. Even the party flag, they didn’t want to hand it over to him, I was the one who brought it.

“If he wants to meet God at the right place, he must know that without God and me, he would not have become Governor.”