End your crisis or lose 2023 election, Tinubu warns Oyo APC

FORMER Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu has asked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to end their lingering crisis or lose the 2023 general elections to the opposition.

The 2023 presidential hopeful made the call while addressing the party’s national delegates in Ibadan on Thursday.

Noting that he was in the state earlier to woo the delegates ahead of the APC presidential primary election, he explained that he promised that he would return due to the crisis in the chapter.

He added, “I want to tell you this; those of you having bickering amongst you must all come together and ensure it all ends. Let the crisis end immediately or you all lose the election,” he said.

“Let it all end. I shall return to Oyo State because there’s no time for extensive discussion today. The crisis between the two factions must be sorted out.”

Tinubu urged the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Teslim Folarin, to make peace and beg the aggrieved members before the general elections.

“Do you want governor? You should all speak up one more time. We have heard and accepted your choice, may God answer our prayers.

“I came here to advertise myself and the candidates; Folarin’s election is still ahead so I shall return to raise his hand.

“However before I return, Folarin must work seriously to mend the entire broken fence. He must seek out elders to help him implore those who contested the ticket with him so all factions could be brought together as one family.

“The party is divided into two; he must work to unite all aggrieved. We shall support him if he could be humble, pray and beg all concerned.”