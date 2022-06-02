21.6 C
Abuja

End your crisis or lose 2023 election, Tinubu warns Oyo APC

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FORMER Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu has asked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to end their lingering crisis or lose the 2023 general elections to the opposition.

The 2023 presidential hopeful made the call while addressing the party’s national delegates in Ibadan on Thursday.

Noting that he was in the state earlier to woo the delegates ahead of the APC presidential primary election, he explained that he promised that he would return due to the crisis in the chapter.

He added, “I want to tell you this; those of you having bickering amongst you must all come together and ensure it all ends. Let the crisis end immediately or you all lose the election,” he said.

“Let it all end. I shall return to Oyo State because there’s no time for extensive discussion today. The crisis between the two factions must be sorted out.”

Tinubu urged the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Teslim Folarin, to make peace and beg the aggrieved members before the general elections.

“Do you want governor? You should all speak up one more time. We have heard and accepted your choice, may God answer our prayers.

- Advertisement -

“I came here to advertise myself and the candidates; Folarin’s election is still ahead so I shall return to raise his hand.

“However before I return, Folarin must work seriously to mend the entire broken fence. He must seek out elders to help him implore those who contested the ticket with him so all factions could be brought together as one family.

“The party is divided into two; he must work to unite all aggrieved. We shall support him if he could be humble, pray and beg all concerned.”

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Parties

Tinubu to Buhari: I made you President

FORMER Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu has said there was no way President Muhammadu...
News

SON seals Mate Energy, alerts Nigerians of substandard engine oil in circulation

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said today that it has sealed the premises...
Politics and Governance

Support group urges Buhari to back Osinbajo for APC ticket

A SUPPORT group, Coalition of Arewa Youth and Women For PYO 2023, has asked...
Business and Economy

Mass resignation trails Union Bank’s acquisition

Many directors have been asked to resign or retire following the completion of the...
ICT/Telecoms

Kenyan builds mobile app for the deaf

A KENYAN, Luke Kizito has built a mobile application called 'assistALL' to help deaf...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTinubu to Buhari: I made you President

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.