Support group urges Buhari to back Osinbajo for APC ticket

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

A SUPPORT group, Coalition of Arewa Youth and Women For PYO 2023, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make Vice President Yemi Osinbajo his preferred successor.

The group made the call in a statement by its spokesperson Mohammed Lawal in Kandun.

While commending the decision of Buhari to handpick his successor, Lawal noted that Osinbajo was the only aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that has been prepared for the presidency.

“This is not a coincidence, but a divine voice guiding the President to steer in the right direction and hand over the mantle of leadership to the best man for the job.

“Although there are so many presidential aspirants, only one of them is standing taller, higher, more competent, accepted, tested and trusted.

“The man, who has been Acting President, a Professor of Law, an exceptional political breed, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has the potential to deliver the nation from the woods,” the statement said.

The group added that Osinbajo’s intelligence, discipline and work ethic under the Buhari administration has prepared him for the job.

