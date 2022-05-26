25.1 C
Osinbajo condemns killing of pregnant woman, 4 children in Anambra

Vincent Ufuoma
VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has described as callous and demeaning the killing of a pregnant woman and her four children by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State.

Harira Jubril and her four children, from Adamawa State, were murdered in the Orumba Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

In an interview with BBC News, the woman’s husband, Ahmed Jubril, said she was expected to give birth this week.

The incident has continued to spark many angry reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many demanding that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

In a statement on Wednesday, the presidency warned against reprisals in the wake of the incident.

Also reacting to the killing, the Vice President, in a statement posted on Facebook in the late hours of Wednesday, warned that the incident was capable of creating ethnic conflict across the country.

Osinbajo called on all Nigerians to condemn the killing.

“What took place in Anambra with the killing of a woman and her children demeans us all. It is such a callous act and so brutal,” he said.

“I think that we must be very careful, as a people, with this type of killings that are going on, especially where it is obviously to create such horror, annoyance and create a situation where we begin to have ethnic conflicts again and all that.

“We must all be careful and condemn it in the strongest possible terms, there is no excuse for it whatsoever. We must not allow a situation where we get to the point where we even countenance individuals who can do this sort of thing.”

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

