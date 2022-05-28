35 C
Abuja

Tinubu unveils manifesto, promises jobs, 12% GDP growth

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Bola Tinubu
A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised an increase in the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) to 12 per cent, as well as jobs for youths, if elected president.

Tinubu, according to a press statement signed by his Director of Media and Communication, Bayo Onanuga, on May 28, 2022, said his team would lead Nigeria to a new era of economic prosperity, peace, security, and political stability.

In the manifesto titled, ‘My Vision for Nigeria’, the APC leader promised to improve security by decentralizing the policing of the country and creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs simultaneously.

He also vowed to transform Nigeria into an enviable country and one where there would be justice, peace and prosperity for all, with “a robust economy.”

The document read, “A vibrant and thriving democracy and a prosperous nation with a fast-growing industrial base, capable of producing the most basic needs of the people and exporting to other countries of the world.

“A country with a robust economy, where prosperity is broadly shared by all, irrespective of class, region, and religion.

“A nation where its people enjoy all the basic needs, including a safe and secure environment, abundant food, affordable shelter, health care, and quality primary education for all.

“A nation founded on justice, peace, and prosperity for all.”

The former Lagos State governor promised to create six new regional economic development agencies which would establish sub-regional industrial hubs to exploit each zone’s competitive advantage and optimise their potential for industrial growth.

The presidential aspirant also promised to formulate a new National Policy on Agriculture to boost food production.

 

