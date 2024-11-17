Tinubu urges aggrieved candidates in Ondo poll to seek redress in court

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appealed to candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the Ondo State governorship election to channel their grievances through the court.

This followed the declaration of the incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the election winner.

In a statement on Sunday, November 17, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the poll which featured candidates from 17 political parties was competitive and urged all stakeholders to respect the democratic process.

“The President urges candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress on areas of conflict,” part of the statement read.

Earlier today, The ICIR reported that INEC declared Aiyedatiwa the election winner.

Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes to defeat his main contender, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 117,845 votes.

He scored a landslide victory in all the 18 local government areas (LGAs).

Announcing the final result on Sunday at the INEC Collation Centre in Akure, the state capital, the state resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola, declared that Aiyedatiwa was returned elected.

Reacting to Aiyedatiwa’s victory, Tinubu while praising the peaceful conduct of the election, attributed its success to the maturity demonstrated by political actors and the electorate.

He also commended INEC for its efficient organisation, particularly the timely upload of more than 98 per cent of election results on the same day.

According to him, the election has proven INEC’s capacity to conduct credible polls.

The President lauded the professionalism displayed by the Nigerian Police Force, National Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military, and other security agencies in ensuring a secure voting environment.

“President Tinubu believes the Ondo State election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, affirming that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process.”