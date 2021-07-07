We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GOODS worth millions of naira have been gutted in a fire incident that started on Tuesday evening at Karmo Market in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This is not the first time fire will gut the market. In 2017, a raging fire also destroyed million worth of goods.

Chairman of Karmo Market Trader Association Makata Sylvanus described the fire as worrisome.

Sylvanus said he wasn’t able to salvage anything from his shop because the fire service came two hours after the fire started.

Another shop owner and secretary of Karmo Market Association Onah Emmanuel who sells foodstuffs such as rice, beans and maize appealed for help, stating that he lost everything in the raging fire.

He said, “The fire service came two hours after the fire started. We tried using fire extinguisher, but the fire was much, so we couldn’t do much to contain it.”

A shop owner, Favour Ugochi who has a provision shop at the market told The ICIR that she lost everything in the fire.

The provision seller said her goods were her only source of livelihood and appealed to the government for help.

A taskforce member and also a shop owner, Aaron Benjamin, whose shop also got burnt, told The ICIR that no one was injured in the fire.

She also appealed for the government’s help.