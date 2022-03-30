34.1 C
Abuja

Train attack: Amaechi says his request for security equipment on rail tracks was rejected

News
Bankole Abe
Hon Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transport
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

MINISTER of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that he warned about possible attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

The minister who spoke while reacting to the attack on a Kaduna-bound train on Monday night, noted that the incident could have been avoided if his warning was heeded.

Briefing journalists after visiting the scene of the incident on Tuesday, Amaechi said he requested for necessary digital security and crime prevention equipment that could forestall the attack.

He said the request was not approved.

According to him, the attack could have been averted with appropriate digital security equipment.

“We knew what the problem would be. We knew we needed to have digital security equipment. We applied for it.

“Because if we had that equipment, you will see nobody on that track. And I warned that lives will be lost. Now, lives are lost. Eight persons are dead, 25 persons are in the hospital.

- Advertisement -

“We don’t know how many persons have been kidnapped. And the cost of that equipment is just N3 billion. The cost of what we have lost is more than N3 billion. 

“We have lost tracks, we have lost locomotives and coaches. We have lost human beings. And the equipment is just N3 billion,” Amaechi said.

According to the minister, it will take more than N3 billion to replace equipment lost to the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route.

“To fix all the things on that track now will cost us more than N3 billion. And now even the things we said give us the approval to buy – at the time we asked for it, the dollar was N400, now it is N500. When you come with sincerity to government and your colleagues and people are stopping you, it is annoying.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has summoned Amaechi, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika and the Chief of Defense Staff, Lucky Irabor, over the attack on the Kaduna Airport and the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Also to appear before the House are the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff (the Director-General of Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria; the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali; and the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Monguno.

The House is to meet with the officials on Wednesday.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Access, Zenith, GTCO, six others made N215bn in e-transactions in 2021

NINE banks have a total of N215.60 billion as income from electronic banking transactions...
Big Investigation

Ebonyi: Consultants resignation hit teaching hospital amidst multimillion naira intervention projects

MEDICAL Consultants at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakliki (FETHA), Ebonyi State have joined the...
News

CAF official dies at Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match

AN official of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Joseph Kabungo died after the World...
Featured News

EFCC arrests Nigerian declared wanted by FBI over internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of Emmanuel Dike...
Education

UBEC: Senate committee, SUBEB frown at dilapidated structures in schools

CHAIRMAN of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education Frank Ibezim on Tuesday...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Lady accused of multi-million naira fraud deletes Facebook posts

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCAF official dies at Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match
Next articleEbonyi: Consultants resignation hit teaching hospital amidst multimillion naira intervention projects

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.