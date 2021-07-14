We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian Army have confirmed the death of two of their operatives in Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Director of Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nwachukwu accused the members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the foot soldiers of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), of being behind the attack.

While stating that troops were on the trail of the gunmen, the Army assured that they would provide adequate security to members of the public.

“Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint,” he said.

“Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.”

He urged members of the public to complement the efforts of security agencies by remaining law-abiding and providing useful information on the fleeing gunmen.