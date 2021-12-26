Uche Nwosu was arrested, not kidnapped by gunmen -Police

— 1 min read

THE Imo State Police Command said Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha was arrested, and not kidnapped by gunmen as widely reported in the media on Sunday.

Nwosu was said to have been forcefully whisked away by unidentified gunmen believed to be kidnappers on Sunday.

The incident happened at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri, in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

But in a statement by the State’s State Police spokesperson Michael Abattam, the police said Nwosu was in its custody.

“This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest, and presently he is in police custody,” he said.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.”

Abattam added that the State’s Commissioner of Police had assured residents of the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and prosperity throughout the Yuletide season.

He also called on the general public to always shun fake news.