Umahi hails Appeal Court judgment on Ebonyi South APC senatorial candidature

Bankole Abe
David Umahi
Ebonyi State governor David Umahi
THE governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has hailed the judgment of the Court of Appeal that affirmed him as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ebonyi South senatorial zone in the 2023 general election.

Umahi expressed his satisfaction in a statement issued on Friday, September 30 by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko.

The governor said that with the judgment, the court had again shown that it was the last hope of all seeking justice.

He commended the judiciary for its “forth­rightness and dependabil­ity” as an impartial arbiter in human conflicts.

Umahi also ap­preciated the citizens of the senatorial district in particular and the entire state for their prayers, steadfastness and goodwill, which he said culminated in the judgment.

“The Governor wishes to seize this opportunity to strengthen his vow of offering the best Senatorial representation to the good people of the senatorial dis­trict even as he pledges to use the position to further advance the cause of Ndi Igbo and disadvantaged Nigerians,” the statement said.

He called on all the stake­holders of the district to join hands with him and the APC to deliver other qual­ity candidates in the 2023 general elections.

An aspirant, Ann Agom-Eze, had challenged Umahi’s emergence as the APC candidate for the senatorial district and won at the Federal High Court.

However, delivering judgment yesterday in an appeal the governor filed, the appeal court held that the high court was wrong when it upheld Agom-Eze’s counter-affidavit.

The appellate further held that the trial court erred when it failed to uphold the primary election of June 9, where Umahi was nominated as the APC senatorial candidate.

