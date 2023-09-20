UNGA 78: Africa needs global support to tackle climate change – Tinubu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has said the African continent requires global support to address climate change.

He said this while addressing the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, September 20.

He argued that a global campaign for addressing climate change should match economic efforts by Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

“Continental efforts regarding climate change will register important victories if established economies were more forthcoming with public and private sector investment for Africa’s preferred initiatives. Again, this would go far in demonstrating that global solidarity is real and working,” he said.

He said climate change severely impacts Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, northern Nigeria is hounded by desert encroachment on once arable land, while the south faces a rising tide of coastal flooding and erosion.

He said Nigeria’s centre battles the rainy season accompanied by floods that kill and displace many.

Stressing Nigeria’s commitment to tackling climate change, the President said, “In Nigeria, we shall build political consensus by highlighting remedial actions which also promote economic good. Projects such as a Green Wall to stop desert encroachment, halting the destruction of our forests by mass production and distribution of gas-burning stoves, and providing employment in local water management and irrigation projects are examples of efforts that equally advance both economic and climate change objectives.”

Before he became president, Tinubu had said that developed countries must provide financial support to Nigeria if the country was to comply with global guidelines on climate change, likening the situation to that “between a church rat and poisoned holy communion.”

He had said, “It’s a question of how do you prevent a church rat from eating poisoned holy communion. That’s the way.”

The comment attracted criticism from some Nigerians due to the adverse effects of climate change in the country.