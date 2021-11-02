25.6 C
Abuja

Uniabuja abduction: Lead from the front, PDP urges Buhari

Bankole Abe
PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the University of Abuja by bandits, who abducted four staff members and some of their children.

The party described the attack as cowardly and demanded an unconditional release of the victims to reunite with their families.

The ICIR had earlier reported the abduction incident.

In a statement signed by PDP Spokesman Kola Ologbodiyan, the party described the kidnap that occurred just 16 kilometres from the Aso Presidential Villa as shocking, saying that it showed the helplessness and failures of Buhari administration.

The party urged President Buhari to lead from the front as he had earlier promised.

“With this act of banditry in Abuja, Nigerians expect President Buhari, in line with his promise to lead from the fronts, to straightaway give himself a “marching order” to rescue the victims,” the outgoing PDP spokesman said.

The PDP, however, urged the security agencies not to relent in the face of the failures of the Buhari administration but to rise to the occasion, track down the bandits and rescue the victims.

The party urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the safety and freedom of all compatriots languishing in their abductors’ dens.

The PDP tasked governments to rise to the occasion and devise more efficient strategies in securing the nation.

 

