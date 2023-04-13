United Nations World Oceans Day photo contest seeks entries

DIVE Photo Guide, in partnership with the United Nations, is inviting entries for the United Nations World Oceans Day 2023 Photography Competition.

The competition seeks to inspire the creation of imagery capturing the beauty, the challenges, and the importance of the ocean and humankind’s relation to it.

Six categories are open for submissions of entries: No Time to Waste; Putting the Ocean First; The Wonderful World of Tides; Underwater Seascapes; The Ocean is Life; and Big and Small Underwater Faces.

Winning images will be recognized at the United Nations on June 8, 2023, during the UN event marking World Oceans Day 2023.

The organiser says entry is free.

Photographers around the world can enter a photo contest on ocean preservation.

The deadline for the submission of entries is April 23, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.