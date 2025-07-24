US court jails Nigerian for 11 years over $1.3m COVID-19 benefits scam

A NIGERIAN man, Abiola Femi Quadri, has been sentenced to over 11 years for fraudulently obtaining $1.3 million in COVID-19 jobless and disability benefits.

Quadri, 43, a resident of San Gabriel Valley, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for defrauding California and Nevada of $1.3 million in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment and disability insurance benefits.

According to a statement on the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) website, dated July 16, 2025, Quadri succeeded with the crime by submitting more than 100 fraudulent applications using stolen identities and used the money to build a nightclub and mall in Nigeria.

He was sentenced by United States District Judge George H. Wu, who also ordered him to pay $1,356,229 in restitution and a $35,000 fine.

The ICE said Quadri acquired permanent residency in the United States through what court documents described as a “fake wedding”.

He pleaded guilty on January 2 to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

“Quadri withdrew the fraudulent unemployment and disability benefits at ATMs from 2021 until his arrest in September 2024 at Los Angeles International Airport, where he was scheduled to fly to Nigeria.

“Quadri sent at least $500,000 abroad during the scheme. He also paid for the construction of a 120-room resort hotel in Nigeria, the Oyins International, that includes a nightclub, a mall, and additional high-end amenities,” the ICE stated.

The agency said the convict failed to disclose his ownership of the hotel as required when completing his financial disclosure to the court.

It added that investigators found images of 17 counterfeit checks totalling more than $3.3 million on Quadri’s phone, along with messages discussing negotiations for the checks. Some of the checks were made payable to shell businesses held in the names of Quadri’s aliases.

According to the ICE, California paid Quadri to provide daycare services to developmentally disabled children through his Altadena-based business, Rock of Peace, and when agents searched Quadri’s residence, they found the children’s misappropriated food-aid debit cards.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the California Employment Development Department Investigation Division investigated the matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Brown of the Major Frauds Section prosecuted the case.