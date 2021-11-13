VAT war: Nigerian government wants out-of-court solution

— 1 min read

THE Federal Government said it would consider an out-of-court solution in resolving the crisis surrounding the collection of value-added tax (VAT) between the Federal Inland Revenue Service and some state governments in the country.

“Yes, there will be a positive political solution. We are working towards an out-of-court solution,” Nigerian Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed said on Friday.

Ahmed, who was speaking during her appearance on Channels Television said there were ongoing efforts to bring a political solution to the matter.

The minister said she hoped that the issue would be resolved on a roundtable rather than the pages of newspapers.

“I do hope that this problem can be solved by sitting on the table, not on the pages of newspapers, not disagreements in court because it is possible to solve it on the table.

“There’s a lot of effort going on right now. I said I didn’t want to discuss it because it is in court so I have to be careful.”

A Port Harcourt Federal High Court ruled last month that Rivers State government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.