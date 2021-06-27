We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A VETERAN journalist and co-founder of Tell Magazine Nosa Igiebor has called for a total media blackout as a form of protest against attempts by the Nigerian government to regulate the press and curtail the freedom of speech.

Igiebor said this during an interview with The ICIR regarding the proposed amendment of the Nigeria Press Council Act.

The former editor said the Federal Government’s proposed amendment was not only an attempt to curtail press freedom, but it was also an infringement on the freedom of speech of all Nigerians.

Igiebor also urged Nigerians and the press to disobey the law even if the government eventually passed it.

According to him, the press could go to court to challenge the law, but they should also make it inoperable by disobeying it.

He argued that the law should be disobeyed because it infringed on the freedom of speech, noting that the law could only be functional if only it was obeyed by Nigerians.

“The law will only be applicable if you obey that law. When a law is passed and you know this law is against your freedom, why would you obey it?” Igiebor asked.

He also noted that Nigerians had no reason to obey laws that would gag them and challenge their freedom.