Waivers, concessions, stock market affected our N3.1trn 2022 target – Customs

THE Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired colonel Hameed Ali, has given unpredicted stock market and fiscal polices of government like waivers and concessions as factors that led to a shortfall in the 2022 revenue target.

Ali, fielding questions from journalists at a briefing on Thursday, February 2 to mark the end of a three-day global conference organised by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), said the NCS had set a target of N3.1 trillion for 2022 but was able to generate N2.6 trillion, with a shortfall of over N400 billion.

He said, “Non-commencement of tariffs on carbonated drinks and telecommunications among other items, affected the actualisation of the target.”

He was hopeful that with these tariffs in place this year, 2023 would be better.

On the theme of the conference ‘Enabling Customs in Fragile and Conflict Affected Situations’, Ali said he was disturbed by the security challenges in border areas.

He added that the Service was making efforts to adequately equip its personnel for their jobs, and would do everything to build their capacity for effective performance.

The NCS had declared the sum of N2.24 trillion revenue for the year 2021, representing a 25 per cent increase on the N1.67 trillion target set for the year.

The generated sum represented a 43.45 per cent increase on the N1.56 trillion generated in 2020.