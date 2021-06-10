fbpx

We will organise police, military to pursue IPOB- Buhari1mins read

... President says South-East not marginalised

By Odinaka ANUDU
Muhammadu Buhari
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will organise the police and the military to pursue the  Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Buhari said this in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, noting that IPOB did not know what it was doing.

“The way they are spread across Nigeria, having properties and business, IPOB does not know what they are doing,” he said. He noted that he was encouraged by the comments of two elderly people and youths  in the South-South regarding IPOB.

Buhari’s comments, however, did not douse the tension in the South-East as he tended to regard anybody from the region as a member of IPOB, analysts say.

He said he was fair on his appointments, and the South-East region was not being marginalised.

“Are South-East not in civil service? You have to go through the civil service and see if there are no South-East persons in civil service,” he said.

 

Odinaka ANUDU
