We won’t return to years of locusts, Adeleke replies Oyetola

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke, has urged his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to face reality as the state will not be returned to ‘years of locusts’.

Oyetola had during an interdenominational prayer session on Monday, declared that he is back in the state to reclaim his mandate.

The immediate past governor also said he had a divine revelation that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu will win in the forthcoming general elections.

He added that God told him he would return as governor of Osun State, as he governed the state well while in office.

“God has made us know that this year is for two victories. We will reclaim our mandate and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has returned us back to the State to reclaim our mandate soon.”

Reacting, Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said Osun people have moved on and are now enjoying new governance of accountability and responsiveness.

“The Holy Book even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God. Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Mr Oyetola should better be reading ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he can hear the true voice of God that a true leader is anointed by divine will for the Osun people.

“Osun has launched a new chapter. This new leadership has returned state power to the people who are now feeling the new air of government of the people, by the people and for the people. Never will Osun be returned to years of locust,” parts of the statement released by Adeleke’s spokesman read.

Adeleke had on July 16, 2022, defeated Oyetola, the incumbent, in the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who got 375,027.

The ICIR reported that Adeleke vowed to probe Oyetola over N407.32 billion debt owed by the State government, including arrears of salaries and pension owed workers and retirees.

However, Oyetola had, in his farewell message, said he left behind over N14 billion cash for his successor, Adeleke.