24.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsDiaspora News
Diaspora News

Work on West Africa ECOVISA, the Schengen model ongoing – ECOWAS

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Progressing towards ECOVISA implementation, ECOWAS experts and Heads of Immigration engage in deliberations//Source: ecowas.int
Progressing towards ECOVISA implementation, ECOWAS experts and Heads of Immigration engage in deliberations//Source: ecowas.int

Related

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads and immigration experts are actively collaborating on the implementation of ECOVISA, a unified visa system inspired by the Schengen model, according to a statement the ECOWAS Commission released on Sunday, June 18.

The Seventh Heads of Immigration Meeting, held in Accra, Ghana, on May 25, was organised by the Directorate of Free Movement of Persons and Migration.

Efforts towards the realisation of ECOVISA introduced in 2011 for migrants of third countries are in furtherance of promoting foreign investments, tourism and providing easier access to abundant opportunities within the ECOWAS region.

“During the Accra meeting, it was recommended that a comprehensive comparative analysis of visa regimes in other continents be conducted to ensure that the implementation of ECOVISA aligns with global best practices.

“Additionally, the Heads of Immigration recognised the need for regular engagement to discuss modalities and assess the progress of ECOVISA implementation at different stages,” the statement said.

The meeting focused on discussing the implementation process, associated costs, design recommendations from visa issuance experts, and control measures proposed by member states.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Harmonising mobility and migration challenges within the region and fostering cooperation among national immigration services were among the meeting’s key objectives.

    To ensure global best practices, a thorough comparative analysis of visa regimes in other continents, regular engagements, and progress assessments were recommended.

    The ECOWAS is a regional organisation composed of 15 member countries in West Africa, with a primary objective to promote economic integration, cooperation, and development within the region.

    It aims to create a common market, enhance trade, facilitate free movement of goods and people, and foster political stability and peace among member states.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Health

    Baban Aisha: NAFDAC cautions against use of dangerous herbal drugs

    THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians...
    Education

    UNICAL sacks 20 graduate assistants for failing to acquire master’s degree

    THE University of Calabar has terminated the appointment of 20 of its graduate assistants...
    Diaspora News

    Ex-President Jonathan calls for full implementation of AfCFTA

    A FORMER Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has called on African leaders to fully implement...
    Police

    Egbetokun: Meet Acting IGP, Tinubu’s ex-CSO

    President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector-General of...
    News

    Tinubu dissolves boards of FG agencies, institutions, companies

    PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the governing boards of...

    Most Read

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    10th NASS: APC picks Akpabio, Tajudeen as Senate President, Speaker

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    A look at bills Buhari signed into law within eight years

    Minister of Interior says FG spends N1m on each inmate yearly

    Cancer: NAFDAC begins tests on Indomie noodles

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Tiwa Savage performs ‘Keys to the Kingdom’ at coronation concert

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Baban Aisha: NAFDAC cautions against use of dangerous herbal drugs

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.