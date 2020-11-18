World Bank has invested $376 million on rehabilitation of Boko Haram-ravaged communities in northeastern Nigeria

THE World Bank has so far contributed a total of $376 million for the rehabilitation of Boko Haram-ravaged communities in the Northeastern region of Nigeria through its Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP).

This was disclosed in a report on the World Bank website, titled ‘Strengthening Recovery and Peace Building in North-East Nigeria’.

The MCRP was established in 2017, in response to the escalation of the Boko Haram crisis in the North-East, with the aim of rehabilitating and improving critical service delivery infrastructure, and enhancing livelihood opportunities, in conflict-affected and displaced communities in the region.

A Recovery and Peacebuilding Assessment (RPBA) conducted by the World Bank and the Federal Government in the region in 2016 had estimated multi-sectoral recovery and resilience building needs at nearly $6.7 billion.

Findings from the RPBA led to the creation of the North-East Development Commission by the Federal Government, and the establishment of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) by the World Bank.

The report, dated November 10, noted that the World Bank, through the International Development Association (IDA) “initially contributed $200 million in 2017 for the MCRP to support efforts in North-East Nigeria. In May 2020, additional financing of $176 million was approved, bringing the total project amount to $376 million”.

The report added that the MCRP supports the Federal Government’s response to the acute humanitarian and forced-displacement crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

“Its approach includes: implementing a surge of high-impact, early recovery interventions (i.e. distribution of non-food items, agricultural and non-agricultural inputs) to address urgent needs and rebuild livelihoods while humanitarian operations continue; and transitioning into medium-term recovery and resilience building through investments in social cohesion, livelihoods, infrastructure and public services,” the report added.